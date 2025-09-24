Barcelona are reportedly planning a loan approach for Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo in January following news of Gavi's injury blow.

Barcelona are reportedly planning a loan approach for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo during the January transfer window, as the Catalan outfit prepare to react to Gavi's injury blow.

The reigning La Liga champions have revealed that Gavi has undergone a knee operation, with the Spain international set to be sidelined for at least the next four to five months while he recovers.

"First team player Pablo Paez Gavira 'Gavi' has had an arthroscopy to resolve a medial meniscus injury, which was sutured to preserve the meniscus," Barcelona said in a statement. "Recovery time is estimated at around 4-5 months."

Gavi has already suffered an ACL injury in the same knee during his career, so there are naturally fears in terms of his long-term fitness, and Barcelona will take their time when it comes to his recovery.

While the timeframe in terms of a recovery has been placed at four to five months, it is understood that he could be missing for a while longer, as no risks will be taken.

Barcelona 'eyeing' January move for Man United's Mainoo

Barcelona had initially been hopeful that surgery would be avoided, but it then became clear that an operation would be required in order to fully fix the meniscus injury.

Gavi will still be hopeful of being back for the final months of the campaign and then potentially feature for Spain at the 2026 World Cup, but there is a long road ahead of him when it comes to the recovery process.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are ready to react during the January transfer window, with the Catalan outfit preparing to make a loan approach for Man United's Mainoo.

The report claims that the La Liga champions could include the option to buy in the potential deal, and discussions between the two clubs could potentially 'accelerate' in the coming weeks.

Will Mainoo leave Man United in the winter transfer window?

Mainoo requested to leave Man United on loan in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, having been left out of the side in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

The midfielder is believed to be seriously concerned about his lack of football in a World Cup year, and there remains speculation surrounding his future, with Real Madrid, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City all thought to be keen on the 20-year-old.

Mainoo has played just 76 minutes of Premier League football this season, only appearing the final three minutes against Chelsea last time out, and his frustrations are clear.

The Englishman could again ask to leave in January, but Man United are again expected to refuse, unless the club can bring in a replacement in the middle of the campaign.

Mainoo would face serious competition for starts at Barcelona, but having watched Marcus Rashford explode into life at the Catalan club with a brace against Newcastle United in the Champions League, the youngster could push for a switch to Hansi Flick's team.