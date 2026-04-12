PSG lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Champions League quarter-final second leg

By Ben Knapton | 12 Apr 2026 18:32

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique could receive a major injury boost in time for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Liverpool at Anfield.

Les Parisiens strode to a 2-0 triumph over the Reds in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, where Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia produced the goods for the reigning champions.

The latter will miss the first leg of any semi-final if he is cautioned here, though, and Enrique should have Bradley Barcola back at his disposal following an ankle injury after his return to training last week.

The PSG boss could therefore deploy Barcola on the left to ensure Kvaratskhelia is available for a possible Bayern Munich or Real Madrid battle, but the Georgia international should still be given the nod regardless of Barcola's fitness levels.

Kvaratskhelia, Doue and Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele therefore ought to start in an unchanged forward line for PSG, who have had a weekend off from Ligue 1 football to prepare for Tuesday's return fixture.

Fabian Ruiz is still working his way back from a knee injury, though, so Warren Zaire-Emery should continue in the engine room alongside Portuguese pair Vitinha and Joao Neves.

Nuno Mendes will resume his Mohamed Salah rivalry out wide, while Achraf Hakimi could find himself up against Rio Ngumoha on the opposite flank.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up against PSG