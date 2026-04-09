Preview: Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Apr 2026 19:30 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 20:49

Brighton & Hove Albion will endeavour to boost their European qualification hopes when they travel to Turf Moor to face relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls are looking to complete the Premier League double over the Clarets for the first time after securing a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium in January.

Match preview

Burnley head into this weekend’s contest having won just one of their last 22 Premier League games (D7 L14), and time is running out for the Clarets to pull off the great escape and avoid an immediate demotion back to the Championship.

Following a 3-1 defeat at Fulham in their most recent fixture prior to the international, head coach Scott Parker has ‘guaranteed’ that his team - sitting 19th in the table - will be “fully committed” committed in their remaining seven Premier League matches, as they bid to reduce the 10-point gap to safety.

Defeat on Saturday would represent Burnley’s 20th in the top flight this season, which would be the club’s joint-third most in a Premier League campaign after 2009-10 and 2023-24 (both 24) – only basement club Wolves (20) have suffered more defeats after 31 games this term.

Only Tottenham Hotspur (10) have accumulated fewer points on home soil in the Premier League this season than Burnley (11), who are also the second-lowest goalscorers in front of their own supporters (15) behind Nottingham Forest (13).

The Clarets have found it difficult to grind out positive results in previous home meetings with Brighton, with a slender 1-0 success in December 2018 under former boss Sean Dyche representing their only victory across their last nine encounters with the Seagulls at Turf Moor (D5 L3).

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

After posting just one victory across a miserable 13-game period between early December and mid-February, Brighton are now one of the in-form teams in the Premier League having won four of their last five matches (L1).

Wins over Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland were soon followed by a 2-1 triumph over floundering champions Liverpool at the Amex Stadium prior to the international break, a result which has helped the Seagulls climb back into the top half of the table.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men currently sit 10th after 11 wins, 10 draws and 10 defeats across 31 Premier League matches, and they remain in contention to secure European football for next season, as they are just three points behind Brentford in seventh and six points behind Liverpool in fifth spot.

Brighton have established themselves as one of the most aggressive and effective pressing teams in the Premier League this season, ranking first for high turnovers (264) and second for pressed sequences (386). Meanwhile, only Spurs (247) have faced more high turnovers than Burnley (244).

The Seagulls head into Saturday’s fixture seeking to claim a third successive top-flight away win for the first time since January 2023. They have won only four of their 15 Premier League matches on the road this season (D4 L7), but they are unbeaten in their last four visits to Burnley (W2 D2).

Burnley Premier League form:

W

D

L

L

D

L

Burnley form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

D

L

Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League form:

L

W

W

L

W

W

Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Burnley will be without Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni (both knee), Hannibal Mejbri (thigh), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Mike Tresor (ankle) due to injury, but Axel Tuanzebe could be fit to feature in some capacity this weekend.

Josh Laurent is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, so Joe Worrall could be recalled to start next to Maxime Esteve and Bashir Humphreys at centre-back, while Kyle Walker and Quilindschy Hartman operate as wing-backs.

Depending on whether Parker opts to begin with three midfielders or attackers, Jaidon Anthony and Luke Foster could be tasked with providing support in the final third for top scorer Zian Flemming, who has eight goals to his name this term.

As for Brighton, Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries, while captain Lewis Dunk is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

In the absence of Dunk, Olivier Boscagli is set to partner Jan Paul van Hecke at centre-back. In midfield, Yasin Ayari and Carlos Baleba will be looking to replace one of James Milner, Jack Hinshelwood and Pascal Gross.

Only Glenn Murray (13 in 2018-19) has scored more Premier League goals for Brighton in a single season than Danny Welbeck, who moved onto 12 for the campaign after netting a brace against Liverpool last time out. Kaoru Mitoma, Georgina Rutter and Yankuba Minteh could all join him in attack.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Worrall, Humphreys, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse, Hartman; Anthony, Foster; Flemming

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

We say: Burnley 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley need wins if they are to boost their slim survival hopes, so Parker’s men can ill-afford to sit back and must try and take the game to Brighton. However, that could prove challenging against a resurgent Seagulls side who have improved at both ends of the pitch in recent weeks.

Taking into account the form of both teams, it is difficult to back against Hurzeler’s side on this occasion, leading us to predict a fairly routine victory for the visitors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.