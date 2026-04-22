Burnley 0-1 Man City: Scott Parker responds to question over Clarets future after defeat confirms relegation

By Ben Sully | 22 Apr 2026 23:52

Burnley boss Scott Parker was reluctant to discuss his future after the club's relegation was confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Burnley's relegation has looked inevitable for some time, and it has now been officially confirmed following the narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Erling Haaland's fifth-minute effort proved enough to condemn the Clarets to an immediate return to the second tier.

As a result, Burnley have now been relegated in each of the last three Premier League campaigns.

Burnley are ?????????.



A 1-0 defeat against Manchester City has confirmed they're going down ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pD9uftt9HM — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 22, 2026

Parker responds to question over Burnley future

The Burnley hierarchy have stuck by Parker despite the fact that the club have won just one of their previous 25 league matches (D7, L17).

The key question is whether Parker will remain in his position to lead Burnley's promotion bid in the Championship next season.

The 45-year-old was reluctant to offer a definitive answer when he was asked about his future following Wednesday's defeat to Pep Guardiola's side.

"Like anything, you're on the treadmill," Parker said as per Sky Sports News.

"At this present moment in time, you're on it and engaged in it. And trying desperately to get results and the best version of yourself at this moment in time.

"We have to learn from our mistakes as a football club this year and move from there really.

"Regarding myself, like always, we've given everything, sacrificed a lot of things and we've fallen short.

"I hold the burden for that and the responsibility for that. We'll keep moving and keep going.

"Fundamentally now, the most important thing is reflecting on this season. Everyone at the football club, work out the way forward and go from there. My main feeling is the game tonight, where we come away from it."

A statement from the Club following the confirmation of our relegation from the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/7f9vVFeYKS — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 22, 2026

Which teams are at risk of joining Burnley and Wolves?

Burnley and Wolves have long been cut adrift, but their is a fierce battle going on to avoid 18th spot.

That position is currently held by Tottenham Hotspur, who are battling to avoid their first relegation since 1976-77.

Spurs are currently two points adrift of West Ham United and five points away from Nottingham Forest with five matches left to play.

Leeds United appear to be on the verge of safety after they moved onto 40 points with a dramatic 2-2 draw away to Bournemouth on Wednesday.