Preview: Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Rio Ave - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 23 Apr 2026 12:20

Vitoria de Guimaraes play host to Rio Ave on Saturday evening bidding to secure the win that would keep them in the hunt for a top-six place in the Primeira Liga table.

Meanwhile, Rio Ave make the trip to Estadio D. Afonso Henriques in 12th spot and looking to close the five-point gap to their opponents.

Match preview

After a recent five-game streak without a win, Vitoria de Guimaraes' season appeared to be petering out to the extent where a bottom-half finish looked likely.

Instead, collecting seven points from their most recent three fixtures has catapulted them back into seventh position, albeit still seven adrift of the top six.

The 1-0 victory at Gil Vicente - the team who occupy sixth - could act as the catalyst for a strong end to the season, although a trip to Sporting Lisbon does follow this contest.

Therefore, that ups the stakes ahead of this fixture, with Rio Ave - who are five places below them - able to move to within two points with an away success.

Despite a recent seven-game streak without a clean sheet, Gil Lameiras' outfit have kept two shutouts in three matches and conceded just the once.

© Imago / Avant Sports

Rio Ave can currently claim to be one of the form teams in Primeira Liga having accumulated 14 points from their last seven matches.

Although there is still work ahead in order to guarantee survival, Sotiris Silaidopoulos will be delighted with the manner of their upturn in fortunes.

While there was disappointment with the 2-2 draw versus bottom side AVS last time out, it may be viewed as another point gained given their poor home form this season.

On their travels, Rio Ave are on a three-match winning streak, beating Tondela, Estoril Praia and Santa Clara respectively, to give them the sixth-best away return in the division with 20 points from 15 matches.

Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

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Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Goncalo Nogueira provided an assist within a minute of his introduction against Gil Vicente and could return in central midfield for Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Oumar Camara may also be drafted back into the side on the flank, with Diogo Sousa and Miguel Nogueira potentially dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Having scored in three successive matches, Gustavo Silva will continue to lead the line.

Barring any fresh injury issues, Silaidopoulos will consider selecting the same Rio Ave XI.

After three months out, goalkeeper Cezary Pawet Miszta made his return between the sticks last time out, but Ennio van der Gouw remains an option to return.

Despite failing to score against AVS, Jalen Blasa had netted in his previous four outings, and that should keep him in attack.

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Charles; Maga, Rivas, Balieiro, Mendes; G.Nogueira, Beni; Camara, Samu, Saviolo; Silva

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Miszta; Vrousai, Brabec, Mancha, Abbey; Ntoi, Guilherme; Bezerra, Pohlmann, Spikic; Blesa

We say: Vitoria de Guimaraes 1-1 Rio Ave

With both clubs in form, we expect a high-quality contest to play out, and the home side are favourites to prevail on familiar territory. However, with the visitors making a habit of earning points in hard-fought battles, a competitive draw could be the end result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.