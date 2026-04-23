Preview: Middlesbrough vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 23 Apr 2026 11:52

Middlesbrough play host to Watford on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would keep them in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

At a time when the home side sit in fifth position in the Championship table, the Hornets have recently dropped down to 15th place after a three-game losing streak.

Match preview

After a seven-game winless streak at this stage of the season, Middlesbrough fans know that a top-two spot may now be out of their reach.

As well as winning their last two fixtures, Ipswich Town would need to lose two of their final three games, Millwall succumb at least once or draw twice and Southampton to also drop points.

Nevertheless, the midweek 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday has at least kept Kim Hellberg's side in the mix ahead of a closing double-header that also includes a last-day trip to Wrexham.

Despite only beating the division's bottom club by a solitary goal, Hellberg will feel that his team are back on track courtesy of the 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town three days earlier.

Rather than their results on away territory, it has been their results at the Riverside Stadium that have derailed their top-two bid, having failed to prevail in the North-East since January 31 before they edged out Sheffield Wednesday.

© Iconsport / MatchDay Images Limited / Alamy

Meanwhile, Watford's three-match losing streak has left Ed Still in a battle to keep his job at Vicarage Road.

Javi Gracia departed in February with the opinion that Watford did not have a squad capable of challenging for the playoffs, and he has since proven correct with Still delivering just 13 points from 14 games.

Most concerningly, defeats to Oxford United, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion - teams who were below them before kickoff in those respective games - have come and gone with no goals scored and seven conceded.

Only two goals have been netted across the last six matches, Watford also on a four-match losing streak on their travels with the 3-0 reverse to the Baggies their worst result of that run.

Should Watford lose their last two fixtures, there is still the possibility of a 17th-placed finish. Since 2009-10, they have not finished lower than 16th spot in the Championship.

Middlesbrough Championship form:

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Watford Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Hellberg could freshen up his Middlesbrough side with Jeremy Sarmiento, Sam Silvera and Kaly Sene all options in the final third.

Leo Castledine will also come into consideration, but Alfie Jones, Hayden Hackney and Riley McGree are all expected to miss out through injury.

Alex Bangura may also get the nod over Matt Targett at left-back if Hellberg chooses to manage their minutes after recent fitness issues.

Still will inevitably make changes to his Watford XI, with Jeremy Ngakia, Imran Louza and Kwadwo Baah all pushing for opportunities.

Although Marc Bola has not been used at centre-back this season, a lack of available players for that role may see him take the place of James Abankwah after the struggles at The Hawthorns.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Brittain, Fry, Ayling, Bangura; Malanda, Morris; Browne, Sarmiento, Silvera; Conway

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Ngakia, Pollock, Bola, Keben; Irankunda, Mendy, Louza, Chakvetadze; Kjerrumgaard, Kayembe

We say: Middlesbrough 3-1 Watford

Although the stakes are high for Middlesbrough, we cannot ignore the drab form of their opponents, albeit managed by someone in Still who is fighting to keep his job. While the Hornets may get on the scoresheet, Boro could find their scoring boots in this contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.