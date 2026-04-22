Wednesday's Championship predictions and previews including Charlton Athletic vs. Ipswich Town

Today's Championship previews include Ipswich Town making the trip to Charlton Athletic, bidding to ensure that they end the night in second place in the table, while Middlesbrough attempt to remain in the automatic promotion race at home to already-relegated Sheffield Wednesday.
Birmingham City vs. Preston North End (7.45pm)
Both looking to end their respective campaigns of midtable mediocrity on a high note, Birmingham City and Preston North End lock horns at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park in the Championship on Wednesday.
Blues secured a respectable point at the home of Hull City over the weekend, whilst the Lilywhites were defeated by relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion in Lancashire.
We say: Birmingham City 1-0 Preston North End
On home soil and with the pressure off, Birmingham are looking to put on a show for their supporters against Preston.
The Lilywhites are low on confidence following the home defeat over the weekend, and it could be consecutive losses for the visitors.
Click here to read our full match preview on Birmingham City against Preston North End, including team news and predicted lineups
Charlton Athletic vs. Ipswich Town (7.45pm)
Ipswich Town square off against Charlton Athletic on Wednesday night looking for the win that they need to strengthen their bid for promotion to the Premier League.
At a time when the Tractor Boys sit in second position in the Championship table, Charlton are in 19th place and realistically one win away from sealing survival in the second tier for another 12 months.
We say: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town
With Charlton able to play with a certain level of freedom at The Valley, that could benefit the Addicks as they bid to confirm their Championship spot for next season. However, Ipswich's superior quality in the final third could prove decisive here, even if a pivotal goal comes during the closing stages.
Click here to read our full match preview for Charlton Athletic against Ipswich Town, including team news and predicted lineups
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm)
Aiming to keep any hopes of breaking into the top two of the Championship table in the final weeks of the regular season alive, Middlesbrough will welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the Riverside Stadium.
A winless streak in the run-in leaves the hosts three points off second spot with just three games remaining, while their visitors are unable to climb off the foot of the table or avoid relegation in their final three matches.
We say: Middlesbrough 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Middlesbrough have seemingly run out of momentum at a poor time in the final weeks of the promotion race, but we still fancy them to come out on top at home to a Sheffield Wednesday side lacking quality and depth, despite the visitors' impressive resilience to draw their last three games against the odds.
Click here to read our full match preview for Middlesbrough against Sheffield Wednesday, including team news and predicted lineups
Sheffield United vs. Blackburn Rovers (7.45pm)
With a chance to move within touching distance of guaranteeing their Championship safety, Blackburn Rovers will travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United on Wednesday.
With two games left to play, the visitors sit five points above 22nd spot in the Championship table, who have three games remaining, while their hosts have climbed into the top half with consecutive wins.
We say: Sheffield United 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Finally beginning to string some results together with limited pressure given their guaranteed mid-table finish, we back Sheffield United to continue their winning streak on Wednesday against a depleted Blackburn side.
Click here to read our full match preview on Sheffield United against Blackburn Rovers, including team news and predicted lineups