Wednesday's Championship predictions and previews including Charlton Athletic vs. Ipswich Town

By Darren Plant | 22 Apr 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's Championship previews include Ipswich Town making the trip to Charlton Athletic, bidding to ensure that they end the night in second place in the table, while Middlesbrough attempt to remain in the automatic promotion race at home to already-relegated Sheffield Wednesday.

© Imago / Focus Images Ipswich Town square off against Charlton Athletic on Wednesday night looking for the win that they need to strengthen their bid for promotion to the Premier League. At a time when the Tractor Boys sit in second position in the Championship table, Charlton are in 19th place and realistically one win away from sealing survival in the second tier for another 12 months. We say: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town With Charlton able to play with a certain level of freedom at The Valley, that could benefit the Addicks as they bid to confirm their Championship spot for next season. However, Ipswich's superior quality in the final third could prove decisive here, even if a pivotal goal comes during the closing stages. Click here to read our full match preview for Charlton Athletic against Ipswich Town, including team news and predicted lineups