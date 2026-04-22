Preview: Torreense vs Fafe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 22 Apr 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 00:24

All remains to play for in this underdog Taca de Portugal semi-final as Liga 2 side Torreense host third-tier Fafe in Thursday’s second leg at Estadio Manuel Marques.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at Estadio Municipal de Fafe on February 4, leaving the contest finely poised with a place in the final against either Porto or Sporting Lisbon at stake.

Match preview

Reaching this stage of the Taca de Portugal already represents a historic milestone for Torreense, whose previous best run came in 1998-99 when they were eliminated by Vitoria Setubal in the quarter-finals.

On their route to this season’s last four, the Torres Vedras outfit saw off lower-league opposition in Correlha and Lusitania as well as fellow Liga 2 side Leiria, with their standout moment arriving in the fifth round, where they knocked out top-flight Casa Pia.

Slight favourites for this semi-final tie, Luis Tralhao’s men were held to a draw in the first leg, coming from behind against 10-man Fafe thanks to Manuel Pozo Guerrero’s 59th-minute equaliser following goalkeeper Joao Goncalo’s dismissal.

Since that cup engagement, Torreense have played 10 matches, returning six victories (D2, L2), including a 1-0 success over Maritimo at the weekend, a result that leaves the Torres Vedras club third in the Liga 2 table, level on points with fourth-placed Leiria.

While that outcome boosted Torreense’s push for a maiden top-flight appearance, it also highlights their strong home form, with six wins from their last eight matches at the venue (D1, L1), with the most recent three of those successes secured by a single goal and a clean sheet, and they will hope that trend continues on Thursday.

Notably, all of Fafe’s last three defeats have come by the same one-goal margin, each occurring within their previous five away outings (W1, D1), pointing to a side currently struggling to cope on their travels.

The latest of those setbacks came in a 1-0 loss at AD Marco at the weekend, where Luis Garro’s 74th-minute strike proved decisive, delaying confirmation of Os Justiceiros’ survival in Liga 3, though a point from their remaining two matches would settle that matter.

That result also means Mario Ferreira’s men have failed to score in four of their last five away fixtures and saw their five-game unbeaten run (W3, D2) at any venue come to an end, so success on Thursday will demand a marked improvement.

Head coach Ferreira will still believe his side can defy the odds once again, having eliminated top-flight opposition in Moreirense, Arouca and Braga on their run to reach this stage of the Taca de Portugal for the first time in their history.

However, Os Justiceiros’ only away ties in this season’s competition have come against lower-division side Oriental and fellow Liga 3 outfit Lusitano, and a trip to second-tier Torreense represents their toughest test yet on the road in the Portuguese cup campaign.

That is further emphasised by the fact Fafe suffered a penalty shootout defeat in their only previous visit to Manuel Marques, where the sides met in the fourth round of the 2021-22 Taca de Portugal, and the visitors will be looking to avoid another exit here.

Torreense Taca de Portugal form:

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Torreense form (all competitions):

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Fafe Taca de Portugal form:

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Fafe form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Torreense emerged from their match against Maritimo without any apparent fresh concerns, so Tralhao is expected to have a largely unchanged squad available, although midfielder Costinha’s absence from that fixture raises doubts over his involvement here.

Pozo, who scored the equaliser in the first leg, has missed each of the last four matchday squads, making him a major doubt for Thursday’s encounter.

Tralhao could stick with the same starting lineup from the weekend, with Dany Jean, whose goal proved decisive, forming part of a front three alongside Kevin Zohi and Luis Quintero.

Like the hosts, Fafe arrive without new injury issues from their previous outing, with the only confirmed absentee being Ruben Goncalves, who continues his recovery from a serious knee problem.

However, uncertainty surrounds first-choice goalkeeper Tiago Martins, who was notably absent from the matchday squad last weekend.

If Martins remains unavailable for the trip to Manuel Marques, backup stopper Manu is expected to start, with Goncalo suspended following his red card in the first leg.

Torreense possible starting lineup:

Paes; Bruno, Stopira, Mohamed, Vazquez; Simoes, Leo Silva, Alfaro; Quintero, Zohi, Jean

Fafe possible starting lineup:

T Martins; Pinto, Batista, Teixeira, Breno; Cardoso; C Daniel, Braga; Fonseca, Ka, Veiga

We say: Torreense 1-0 Fafe (Torreense win 2-1 aggregate)

Both sides find themselves in unfamiliar territory, having never previously reached this stage of the Taca de Portugal, though Torreense hold a slight edge given their higher-league status and Fafe’s recent struggles away from home.

The visitors have lacked cutting edge on their travels in recent weeks, and that shortcoming could prove decisive against a host side whose recent successes have been built on defensive solidity.



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