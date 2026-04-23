Burnley transfer news: Clarets attacker escaping to France following Premier League relegation?

By Carter White | 23 Apr 2026 21:54

Burnley attacker Luca Koleosho is reportedly set to permanently depart for Paris FC this summer.

The Clarets' one-year stay in the Premier League was brought to a sobering end on Wednesday night, when a fifth-minute strike from Erling Haaland secured maximum points for Manchester City.

Scott Parker's side will be playing in the Championship once again next term, following a spell in which they struggled to meet the demands of a Premier League widely considered as the best domestic competition in world football.

The English head coach was understandably reluctant to discuss his future in detail shortly after the loss to Pep Guardiola's side, who are now in pole position in the top-flight title race against faltering Arsenal.

Last tasting Premier League victory on February 11 at Crystal Palace, Burnley are currently occupying 19th place in the league standings, 13 points from West Ham United in the safety of 17th spot.

© Imago

Koleosho ready for Burnley exit?

According to French outlet Le Parisien, Burnley are preparing to wave goodbye to one of their young attacking prospects ahead of a challenging 46-game season in the second tier of English football.

Spending the second half of the 2025-26 term on loan at Paris FC in France, Koleosho is supposedly heading towards a permanent Turf Moor exit during the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is understood that the Ligue 1 newcomers have an option to buy the 21-year-old in the current temporary agreement - one that could be triggered without major financial implications for Les Parisiens.

Koleosho is said to have impressed at Stade Jean Bouin since switching from Lancashire over the winter, scoring two goals across 12 top-tier appearances, as well as featuring twice in Coupe de France.

The Italian-American attacker made his debut for Paris at Parc des Princes in January, when the capital city underdogs knocked local rivals Paris Saint-Germain out of Coupe de France at the round-of-32 stage.

© Imago / ABACAPRESS

Koleosho's Burnley career

Koleosho's biggest body of Burnley work arrived during the 2024-25 term, in which he featured 28 times in the Championship as the Lancashire side secured an immediate return to the Premier League.

Shoved down the pecking order at Turf Moor last summer, the attacker was shipped out on loan to Espanyol in Spain for the first half of 2025-26 but failed to make an impact for the La Liga side.

That led to a mid-season switch over to the French capital, where Koleosho has seemingly done enough to earn a permanent transfer to Paris FC, missing out on the pain of another Championship campaign.