Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'plotting' £95m double Sunderland swoop ahead of summer window

By Carter White | 23 Apr 2026 21:19

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a double Sunderland swoop for Noah Sadiki and Robin Roefs this summer.

The Blues are looking for a new head coach following the sacking of Liam Rosenior, who survived just 106 days in the Stamford Bridge dugout before becoming the latest causality of the club's BlueCo era.

The fate of the former Hull City boss was sealed on Tuesday night, when the Club World Cup winners suffered their fifth straight Premier League defeat, losing on the road at Brighton & Hove Albion.

For the first time since 1912, Chelsea have failed to score in five consecutive top-flight matches, putting into perspective the problems that the West Londoners face in attack as they fight for European qualification.

Last tasting victory in the Premier League on March 4, the Blues have slumped to eighth place in the top-flight table, a sizeable seven points behind Liverpool in the lowest of the Champions League spots.

© Imago / Action Plus

Chelsea considering Sadiki, Roefs moves

According to The Journal, Chelsea's big-spending habits are set to continue during the summer transfer window of 2026, when they will be looking to give their new head coach the best tools available.

The report claims that the Blues are considering a raid of Sunderland, who have enjoyed an excellent return to the Premier League stage for the first time since 2017 following promotion last season.

It is understood that the West Londoners are interested in bringing midfielder Sadiki and goalkeeper Roefs to Stamford Bridge - a venue which could be without European football in 2026-27.

Chelsea have supposedly already been in touch with the agent of DR Congo international Sadiki, who is valued at around £45m after moving from Union SG to the Stadium of Light for £15m last summer.

Focusing on a potential shot-stopping solution for the crisis-hit Blues, Roefs is said to be of major interest, with the Premier League giants reportedly willing to splash out £50m on the Dutchman.

© Imago / Action Plus

Sunderland's summer stance

Tipped for a campaign of trouble at the foot of the Premier League, Sunderland are surprisingly in the mix for European qualification, highlighting the excellent job done by head coach Regis Le Bris.

That being said, the Frenchman was helped massively by a huge summer transfer window, in which the newly-promoted Black Cats spent over £150m to complete a makeover of their first-team ranks.

It is natural that some of Sunderland's brightest stars are attracting interest following a brilliant season, but the North-East giants must stand firm if they truly wish to build on the foundations of a successful season.