Wolves transfer news: Three Premier League clubs 'keeping tabs' on 10-goal Championship forward

By Darren Plant | 23 Apr 2026 15:12

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs who are interested in Queens Park Rangers forward Rumarn Burrell.

Since relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Monday night, the West Midlands outfit have been linked with a number of incomings and outgoings.

As well as a key player said to have admirers in Paris Saint-Germain, Wolves are allegedly keen on a potential two-time Championship promotion winner.

Come the start of August, it would come as no surprise if Wolves' total signings had not entered double figures.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Rob Edwards is seemingly interested in adding a Championship striker to his ranks.

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Wolves contemplating Burrell bid?

The report suggests that Wolves - as well as Bournemouth and Sunderland - are admirers of Burrell.

Despite being just 25-year-old, Burrell has already represented eight clubs at senior club, most notably QPR who he joined last summer.

A total of 10 goals and three assists have come from 29 appearances in the 2025-26 Championship, building on his 11 strikes for Burton Albion in League One during the previous campaign.

Burrell was starring in the third tier of Scottish football for Cove Rangers prior to that transfer, highlighting how far he has come across the last two seasons.

QPR remain in a strong position to retain his services, a consequence of handing the Jamaica international a five-year contract.

He allegedly cost in the region of £1m when moving to Loftus Road in July, but QPR would demand significantly more than that figure if offers arrive.

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Why Wolves may be favourites for Burrell

Not only has Burrell already played for Staffordshire-based Burton, he was born in Birmingham.

Therefore, a return to a club located close to the second city may appeal to the player.

That said, having also spent time with Middlesbrough during the early phase of his career, moving back to the North-East with Sunderland cannot be ruled out.