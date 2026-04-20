Wolves relegated from Premier League: Nathan Shi tells fans they "deserve better" after Championship return confirmed

By Darren Plant | 20 Apr 2026 23:12

Wolverhampton Wanderers interim executive chairman Nathan Shi has told supporters that they "deserve better" after the club's Premier League relegation was confirmed.

After Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Leeds United, Wolves were effectively relegated to the Championship ahead of West Ham United's trip to Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The Hammers were able to secure the point that they required to send Wolves down with a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.

Having been at the bottom of the Premier League table since the third week of the campaign, Wolves' fate has been unofficially sealed for some time.

Within an hour of being relegated with five matches still remaining, a statement from Shi was released by the club.

© Imago / Focus Images

Wolves release statement after Premier League relegation

Shi, who was promoted to the role in December, stressed that owners Fosun International, the club's hierarchy and head coach Rob Edwards know what is required to earn an immediate return to the Premier League.

A statement read: "Confirmation of our relegation is a difficult moment for everyone connected to Wolves. While this is a deeply disappointing outcome, work has been underway since my arrival in December to ensure we are ready to respond with clarity and conviction.

"We are clear on what needs to improve, and our focus is now on strengthening the club, building momentum and creating a team our supporters can believe in. We know what is required and will approach the months ahead with purpose.

"We know this season has tested your loyalty and patience. Your backing, home and away, has not been taken for granted. You deserve better and giving you a club you can genuinely be proud of is what drives everything we do from this point forward."

© Imago / Sportimage

Is there reason for optimism at Molineux?

Despite the end of their eight-year stay in the Premier League being a foregone conclusion, Wolves fans are bitterly disappointed with relegation.

Nevertheless, such was the level of the club's mistakes in the transfer market last summer that it surely cannot be repeated.

The acquisition of Southampton forward Adam Armstrong during the winter window highlighted that supporters should expect more domestic-based players to be added to the squad.

Although players from outside of the United Kingdom could also arrive at Molineux, there will be a far greater balance at a time when star players such as Andre, Joao Gomes and Mateus Mane may leave for the right price.

Wolves also have the financial leeway to make the amount of signings that they feel are necessary. It is not beyond the realms of possibility that at least 10 fresh faces will arrive before the start of August.