Preview: Porto vs Sporting Lisbon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 20 Apr 2026 22:12 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 22:23

Wednesday’s Classico sees Porto aiming to overturn a one-goal deficit as they welcome Sporting Lisbon to Estadio do Dragao for the second leg of their Taca de Portugal semi-final tie.

The Dragons suffered a 1-0 defeat on March 3, when both sides met for the first leg at Estadio Jose Alvalade, setting up an intriguing contest as the two teams battle for a place in the final against either Torreense or Fafe.

Match preview

Porto have dominated the Taca de Portugal in recent years, reaching five of the previous seven finals and lifting the trophy on four of those occasions, though the 20-time winners suffered a fourth-round exit to Moreirense last term.

Eager to make amends for that disappointment, the Dragons have already seen off Celoricense (4-0), Sintrense (3-0) and Famalicao (4-1) this season, while also edging past Benfica in the quarter-finals.

However, progression beyond the semi-final will require Porto to erase the deficit from that defeat at Jose Alvalade, which accounts for one of just two setbacks in the Blue and Whites' last 15 matches across all competitions (W9, D4).

The other setback came at the City Ground last Thursday, when Farioli’s short-handed side were beaten by Nottingham Forest, bringing an end to their Europa League campaign following a draw in the opening leg at the Dragao.

After successive stalemates at home, Porto returned to winning ways on Sunday, as second-half strikes from Gabri Veiga and Victor Froholdt secured a 2-0 victory over Tondela to move seven points clear atop the Primeira Liga standings.

That result also marked the Dragons’ 20th win in 25 home matches (D4, L1) across all competitions this season, and Porto will hope that record proves decisive on Wednesday as they chase a first league and Taca de Portugal double since 2021-22.

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Having achieved that feat themselves last term, Sporting now face a tougher path to repeating it after seeing their gap to the league summit widen following a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Benfica in Sunday’s Derby de Lisboa. In an encounter where Luis Suarez was denied the opportunity to put the Lions in front from the spot, Andreas Schjelderup converted from 12 yards at the other end to give their city rivals the lead, and although Hidemasa Morita did restore parity in the 72nd minute, Rafa Silva's stoppage-time strike dealt the Primeira Liga holders a significant blow. That result means Sporting have managed just one win across their last four matches in all competitions (D1, L2), a run that also saw them exit the Champions League to Arsenal in the quarter-finals after failing to overturn a first-leg deficit, with their goalless draw at the Emirates proving insufficient. However, holding the advantage in this semi-final tie with Porto offers the Lions a clearer route to progression, particularly given they are unbeaten on an opponent’s ground across 29 domestic fixtures (W20, D9). That sequence includes a 1-1 draw in their most recent visit to the Dragao, extending Sporting’s unbeaten run at the venue to three matches (D3), though their last Taca de Portugal trip there ended in defeat, something Borges and his side will aim to avoid as they pursue a 19th Portuguese Cup crown.



Porto Taca de Portugal form:

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Porto form (all competitions):

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Sporting Lisbon Taca de Portugal form:

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Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Sunday’s victory over Tondela came at a cost for Porto, as Zaidu Sanusi was forced off in the second half and is now a major doubt for this encounter.

If Sanusi is ruled out, Jakub Kiwior could deputise at left-back, while Thiago Silva and Jan Bednarek should pair up at centre-back, with Alberto Costa retaining his place on the right given Martim Fernandes remains unavailable.

Attacking duo Samu Aghehowa and Luuk de Jong are sidelined for the remainder of the season, while long-term absentee Nehuen Perez continues his recovery from an Achilles tendon issue.

Veiga may be restored to the lineup after making an immediate impact off the bench last time out, scoring within minutes of his introduction, while Pablo Rosario and Seko Fofana are also pushing for starts in midfield.

As for Sporting, forwards Fotis Ioannidis (knee) and Luis Guilherme (muscle), along with left-back Nuno Santos, are all ruled out, while right-back Ivan Fresneda could miss a third straight match with a muscle problem.

Joao Simoes is the latest addition to the treatment room, with the 19-year-old midfielder set to miss the remainder of the campaign due to a foot injury that may require surgery.

Suarez converted the decisive penalty in the first leg but was unable to do so against Benfica at the weekend, and the Colombian striker will be eager to respond as he leads the line on Wednesday.



Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A Costa, Bednarek, T Silva, Kiwior; Froholdt, Varela, Veiga; Pepe, Gul, Sainz

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Vagiannidis, Diamonde, Inacio, Araujo; Hjulmand, Morita; Catamo, Trincao, Pote; Suarez

We say: Porto 1-1 Sporting Lisbon

Wednesday’s clash marks the final match in a demanding three-game run for Sporting, who will be keen to avoid another frustrating outcome after their draw at Arsenal and defeat to Benfica.

The Lions have drawn their last three visits to the Dragao, and although Porto returned to winning ways against Tondela in their most recent home outing, earlier stalemates at the venue suggest they may find it difficult to fully assert their advantage against resolute opposition.



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