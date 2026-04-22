Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Newcastle United: Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori latest

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 22 Apr 2026 23:05 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 23:08

Faltering Arsenal aim to return to winning ways when they welcome Newcastle United to the Emirates Stadium for gameweek 34 of the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The past couple of matchdays have seen Mikel Arteta’s men suffer back to back league defeats for the first time this season, having followed their loss to Bournemouth with a 2-1 setback away to title rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Now second in the Premier League table, Arsenal relinquished top spot after the Citizens’ victory over Burnley on Wednesday saw them climb to the summit.

Sunday’s encounter at the Etihad saw Noni Madueke feature despite an earlier injury scare, while club captain Martin Odegaard returned after missing a couple of games, although the Gunners were still without several players due to fitness concerns.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Newcastle, who come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: April 29 (vs Atletico Madrid)

Bukayo Saka has not featured for the Gunners since their EFL Cup final defeat to Man City a month ago, with Arteta revealing that the winger has been managing an Achilles issue.

Recent reports suggest Saka could return within the next week, although Saturday’s meeting with Newcastle may come too soon for the 24-year-old.

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: April 25 (vs Newcastle)

Sidelined since coming off against Everton in mid-March, Jurrien Timber appears close to recovering from his groin problem, and it would not be a surprise if the full-back is involved on Saturday.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: April 25 (vs Newcastle)

Riccardo Calafiori has missed Arsenal’s last three matches, but Arteta’s pre-match update ahead of the trip to Man City suggested the defender is nearing a return, meaning he could be in contention this weekend.

Mikel Merino

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Mikel Merino continues his recovery from surgery on a fractured foot, with the Spaniard aiming to return before the end of the season.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for Saturday's Premier League game against Newcastle.