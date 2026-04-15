Team News: Porto vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ellis Stevens | 15 Apr 2026 20:00

Nottingham Forest and Porto clash on Thursday at the City Ground for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg meeting, leaving the tie still hanging in the balance.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Jair Cunha (foot), Willy Boly (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), John Victor (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ortega; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Out: Samu Aghehowa (cruciate ligament), Luuk de Jong (knock), Martim Fernandes (leg)

Doubtful: Nehuen Perez (tendon)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: D Costa; A Costa, Silva, Bednarek, Sanusi; Fofana, Rosario, Veiga; Gomes, Moffi, Sainz