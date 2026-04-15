Nottingham Forest vs. Porto: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League clash

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 10:24 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 10:25

Nottingham Forest will welcome Porto to the City Ground on Thursday evening for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

The last-eight contest is delicately poised, with the two teams playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their tie on April 9.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Porto kick off?

Forest's Europa League clash with Porto is set for an 8pm kickoff UK time.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Porto being played?

Forest will welcome Porto to their home stadium, the City Ground.

The two teams locked horns at the famous stadium in the league phase last October, with the Premier League club winning 2-0 courtesy of goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Porto in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League clash will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via HBO Max if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

HBO Max with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Nottingham Forest and Porto?

These was nothing to choose between the two teams in the first leg last week, with a 1-1 draw meaning that this quarter-final is delicately poised.

This is the fifth time that Forest have been present in a major European quarter-final - their first since the 1995-96 UEFA Cup, when they lost to Bayern Munich, while Porto are competing in an 18th major European quarter-final.

Porto are flying high at the top of the Primeira Liga table, while Forest currently sit down in 16th spot in the Premier League table - league matters will be put aside on Thursday, though, with a position in the semi-finals of the tournament on offer.

Porto have actually only posted two wins from their last 15 meetings with English teams, while they have never beaten a Premier League team in England, losing 20 of their 23 visits.

Forest have won 18 of their 23 two-legged European ties, while they have been beaten in only three of their last 11 Europa League fixtures, recording six wins in the process.