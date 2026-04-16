Nottingham Forest vs. Porto: Vitor Pereira's side bidding to extend remarkable 24-game streak of Portuguese giants

By Darren Plant | 16 Apr 2026 13:44

Nottingham Forest will be bidding to extend a 24-game streak held by Porto when they square off at the City Ground on Thursday night.

The Premier League outfit play host to the Portuguese giants with their Europa League quarter-final tie level at 1-1 on aggregate after last week's first leg.

Although Vitor Pereira hinted at a press conference on Wednesday that more changes would be made to his starting lineup, the Portuguese talked up the depth of his squad.

With Porto sitting at the top of the Primeira Liga table, there is an argument that the visitors are the marginal favourites to progress through to the last four.

Nevertheless, Porto have made the trip to England looking to achieve something that they have never done in their history.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Porto bidding for first-ever win in England

Despite being a former Champions League and UEFA Cup winner, Porto have incredibly never won a competitive match in England.

Furthermore, Porto have suffered 21 defeats in 24 such matches, the most recent being a 2-0 reverse at the City Ground during the League Phase of this season's Europa League.

While European records state that Porto won an away Champions League fixture against Chelsea in 2021, the game was held in Seville due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Porto have also failed to win any of their five matches against English opposition in the Europa League.

However, Forest have already suffered three home defeats in the 2025-26 Europa League, losing to FC Midtjylland twice either side of losing to Fenerbahce.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Jesus targeting Europa League record

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest striker Igor Jesus is bidding to equal a goalscoring record in this competition.

As it stands, the Brazilian has netted seven times in this season's tournament. Former Zenit St Petersburg attacker Giuliano is the only Brazilian to score on eight occasions in a single campaign.