Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Porto: Predicted XI for Europa League quarter-final second leg clash

By Ellis Stevens | 14 Apr 2026 12:28 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 12:39

Vitor Pereira may opt to make wholesale changes from the Nottingham Forest side that featured in the first-leg clash against Porto when the teams meet at the City Ground for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg.

Despite the Tricky Trees escaping Porto with a 1-1 draw last week, Pereira named a significantly changed side due to their ongoing battle for Premier League survival.

However, with the chance to move into the semi-finals of the Europa League, Pereira is expected to name a full strength team against Porto at the City Ground on Thursday.

Consequently, a change in system from the first leg will likely see Nottingham Forest line up with four defenders, with a similar lineup to their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Stefan Ortega is expected to replace Matz Sels in the only defensive change from the weekend, with Ola Aina, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo and Neco Williams continuing at the back.

Star midfielder Elliot Anderson was suspended from the first leg, but the England international should partner Ibrahim Sangare in the middle of the park on Thursday.

Further forward, Omari Hutchinson, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Igor Jesus should start, while Morgan Gibbs-White will keep his place from the first-leg draw.

Elsewhere, Pereira is dealing with four absences due to injury, with John Victor, Jair Cunha, Nicolo Savona and Willy Boly all unable to feature on Thursday.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Ortega; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus