Lamine Yamal injury: Is Barcelona attacker's participation in the 2026 World Cup in doubt?

By Matt Law | 22 Apr 2026 22:16 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 22:20

Lamine Yamal has suffered a suspected hamstring injury during Barcelona's La Liga contest with Celta Vigo at Camp Nou, sparking fears surrounding his involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

The Spain international sent Barcelona ahead from the penalty spot in the 40th minute of the contest but appeared to pull the hamstring on his left leg when striking the ball.

Supporters of Barcelona and those following the Spanish national team will naturally be concerned, with the Catalan outfit chasing the La Liga title, while La Roja will begin their assault on the 2026 World Cup in little under two months.

Barcelona are currently 1-0 ahead against Celta Vigo and on course to move nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.

As a result, any injury which would see Yamal miss the remainder of the season might not have catastrophic ramifications at club level.

© Imago

Yamal suffers suspected hamstring injury in Barca's La Liga clash, Spain now facing anxious wait to learn damage

However, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente will be anxiously waiting for an update from the club's medical team on the seriousness of the damage.

La Roja will begin their 2026 World Cup against Cape Verde on June 15, before facing Saudi Arabia and Uruguay on June 21 and June 27 respectively.

Yamal has scored six goals and registered 12 assists in 25 appearances for Spain, with the 18-year-old already very much the star of his national team.

The forward is due to play in the finals of a World Cup for the first time this summer, but any long-term hamstring issue would certainly put his tournament in doubt.

A grade three hamstring injury comes with a recovery time of at least eight weeks, while a grade one would generally heal within a couple of weeks.