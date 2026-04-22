Barcelona transfer news: Alessandro Bastoni 'sends clear message' - and it's bad news for Liverpool, Man City

By Matt Law | 22 Apr 2026 09:30 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 09:32

Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni has reportedly made it clear that he will only leave San Siro for Barcelona this summer, with the Italian rejecting interest from the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in world football, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future with Inter.

Manchester City and Liverpool are among the clubs said to be keen on Bastoni, who has been with Inter since 2017, making 295 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight times and registering 30 assists.

The Italy international has again been a strong performer for Inter this term, scoring twice and registering six assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona are believed to view Bastoni as their number one defensive target this summer, although a deal is not straightforward due to the Catalan outfit's financial issues.

© Imago / IMAGO / Buzzi

Bastoni 'only wants Barcelona' as Man City, Liverpool suffer transfer blow

The La Liga club's sporting director Deco has allegedly put together a list of alternatives in the event that Bastoni is priced out of a move to Camp Nou by his Italian club.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Bastoni has made it clear to all involved that he would only leave Inter this summer to make the move to Barcelona.

As a result, a switch to the Premier League at the end of the season appears to be a non-starter.

Inter are thought to want at least €70m (£61m) for Bastoni, who has a contract at San Siro until June 2028, so there is not any panic when it comes to the defender's future.

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Should Barcelona sign Bastoni this summer?

Barcelona desperately need to bring a new centre-back to Camp Nou this summer due to their issues in that area of the field, and Bastoni certainly fits the bill.

The 6ft 3in defender is a dominant presence, while he also has impressive numbers in terms of goal contributions for Inter, netting eight times and registering 30 assists.

The likes of Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin need a reference point in the Barcelona defence next term, and it would be a serious statement of intent from the La Liga giants if they could secure a deal for Bastoni.