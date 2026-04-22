Aston Villa transfer news: Villans ready to table £42m bid for Barcelona star

By Axel Clody | 22 Apr 2026 07:22

Aston Villa are very interested in a regular starter under Hansi Flick at Barcelona and are said to be ready to submit a £43m offer in the next transfer window.

Back in late March, Mundo Deportivo reported that Manchester City and Aston Villa had joined Manchester United in making enquiries about Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde. At the time, the Spanish outlet indicated that the 22-year-old had no intention of leaving the Catalan club.

Barcelona open to Balde offers

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

However, Sport revealed a few days ago that Barcelona's sporting directorate are not ruling out listening to offers for Balde, provided they meet certain financial requirements.

The Spanish international has been a regular under Flick, making 36 appearances this season — 29 of them starts — but his form has dipped recently and two muscular injuries have caused him to miss ten matches.

As a result, the club's stance on him has shifted. Joao Cancelo, who arrived in January and is considered a priority signing for this summer, has been preferred over Balde for the run-in and appears to be the club's first choice going forward.

Aston Villa ready to act

© Imago / Sportimage

Could that uncertain situation encourage Balde's English suitors to make their move? It appears so. According to journalist Jose Alvarez, Aston Villa are very interested in the Barcelona full-back.

The Villans, currently fourth in the Premier League and well placed to secure a return to the Champions League, are prepared to offer up to £43m to bring the Catalan to the Midlands.

That figure is approaching Balde's estimated market value of £47m. Whether it would be enough to persuade the La Liga leaders to sell, and whether Villa could convince Balde to leave Barcelona for the first time in his career, remains to be seen.