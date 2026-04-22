Preview: Stuttgart vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 22 Apr 2026 00:34

DFB-Pokal holders Stuttgart will face their toughest test yet in the German cup when they welcome Freiburg to MHPArena for a semi-final showdown on Thursday.

Die Roten are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out, while Die Breisgau-Brasilianer will be looking for a fifth straight victory.

Match preview

Sebastian Hoeness has led Stuttgart to an excellent Bundesliga campaign so far, and will be keen to supplement possible Champions League qualification by lifting the cup in back-to-back seasons.

In the final of 2024-25's edition of the DFB-Pokal, Die Roten beat then-third-tier Arminia Bielefeld 4-2, thanks to goals from Nick Woltemade and Deniz Undav, as well as a brace Enzo Millot.

That trophy was the highlight of Hoeness's side's campaign given that the team finished ninth in the German top flight, but despite losing the likes of Woltemade last summer, Stuttgart are currently fourth in the league, and head into Thursday's semi-final a tougher opponent than in the past.

However, the holders have been inconsistent in recent weeks - alternating between victory and defeat over their last seven matches across all competitions - having been downed 4-2 by Bayern Munich on Sunday after thrashing Hamburger SV 4-0 seven days prior.

To make matters worse, the hosts' inconsistency has not spared their home form - three wins and three losses at MHPArena have followed their 3-1 victory over FC Koln on Valentine's Day.

Additionally, Die Roten beat Holstein Kiel 3-0 in February 4's quarter-final to reach this stage, and considering that the hosts have come up against 2.Bundesliga clubs in three of their four FDB-Pokal outings this season, it remains to be seen how they deal with in-form Freiburg.

On that same note, the only Bundesliga side Stuttgart have faced in the cup was a then-relegation-threatened Mainz 05 back in October, and fans would be forgiven for heading to the ground less than confident as a result.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Meanwhile, Julian Schuster's Freiburg are in excellent form ahead of the semi-final, and could yet pull off a remarkable double in 2025-26.

Die Breisgau-Brasilianer have reached the last four of the Europa League after thrashing La Liga's Celta Vigo 6-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, though it did take a penalty shootout for the club to get the better of 2.Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin after a 1-1 draw in the DFB-Pokal's previous round.

Fans will be keen to forget that performance, and Schuster's men have helped them to do so by hitting their stride at the business end of the campaign, putting together a run of four consecutive victories going into Thursday's showdown.

Most recently, Freiburg downed Heidenheim 2-1 on Sunday, courtesy of an opener from Johan Manzambi and a late winner from Maximilian Eggestein, both of whom are likely to start in midfield this week.

Success against FCH means that Die Breisgau-Brasilianer have now won five of their last six games across all competitions, only marring that stretch with a narrow 3-2 defeat against Bayern on April 4.

However, Freiburg supporters heading to the match will be prepared four a tough clash after seeing their team lose 1-0 at MHPArena on February 2, but given that the visitors have won three away trips on the bounce before the semi-final, they will also be cautiously optimistic.

Stuttgart DFB-Pokal form:

W

W

W

W

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

L

W

Freiburg DFB-Pokal form:

W

W

W

W

Freiburg form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Sven Simon

Stuttgart will be without centre-back Finn Jeltsch as he recovers from a muscle injury, so Jeff Chabot and Ramon Hendriks could start at the heart of Hoeness's defence on Thursday.

At the opposite end of the pitch, left winger Justin Diehl and 19-year-old fellow wide man Lazar Jovanovic are sidelined with respective muscle and back issues, though Jamie Leweling, Chris Fuhrich and Bilal El Khannouss should be on hand to start behind Deniz Undav.

As for Freiburg, they are missing centre-half Max Rosenfelder due to a hamstring injury, and Matthias Ginter is likely to be joined by Bruno Ogbus in front of backup shot-stopper Florian Muller in midweek.

Elsewhere midfielders Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Patrick Osterhage are both working their way back from injuries and will be unavailable as a result, so expect to see Maximilian Eggestein and Johan Manzambi patrol the centre of the park, supporting the attack-minded Yuito Suzuki.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Vagnoman, Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Stiller; Leweling, El Khannouss, Fuhrich; Undav

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Muller; Treu, Ginter, Ogbus, Makengo; Eggestein, Manzambi; Beste, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

We say: Stuttgart 1-2 Freiburg

Stuttgart are on course to secure Champions League football in the Bundesliga, but their recent record has been inconsistent, and it remains to be seen whether they can rise to the occasion of facing an in-form opponent in a semi-final.

Freiburg lost their most recent meeting with Die Roten, but they come into Thursday's clash having won four games on the bounce - and five of their last six - so expect a strong showing from the visitors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.