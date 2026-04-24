Wolves vs. Spurs: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League game

By Darren Plant | 24 Apr 2026 10:23

Wolverhampton Wanderers play host to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon in a game between teams sitting in 20th and 18th position in the Premier League table.

While Wolves have already had their relegation to the Championship confirmed, Spurs currently sit behind West Ham United and two points adrift of safety.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Wolves vs. Spurs kick off?

Saturday's Premier League showdown between Wolves and Spurs gets underway at 3pm, UK time.

Where is Wolves vs. Spurs being played?

Molineux, with a capacity of 32,050, is the home of Wolves and will stage Saturday's fixture.

Spurs have not prevailed in a Premier League game at the stadium since August 2021, a run stretching three matches.

How to watch Wolves vs. Spurs in the UK

TV channels

Saturday's game between Wolves and Spurs will not be available on TV for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Online streaming

The same goes for streaming. Due to the 3pm blackout, Saturday's game will not be officially streamed on any major platforms.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights and goals on their social media platforms, their YouTube channel, as well as on their dedicated app.

Alternatively, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm on Saturday night, with highlights and analysis of the match available.

What is at stake for Wolves vs. Spurs?

All eyes are on how Spurs fare at Molineux as they bid to take full advantage of their five matches remaining.

While Roberto De Zerbi would have been encouraged by the performance of his team in the 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, conceding such a late goal may prove pivotal come the end of the campaign.

With West Ham playing host to Everton at the same time as Spurs are facing Wolves, there is potential for Saturday afternoon to be the difference-maker between survival and relegation.

Despite Spurs not winning a Premier League fixture in 2026, they still possess the 10th-best away record in the division with 20 points being accumulated from 16 games.

By comparison, Wolves have earned 12 points from their 16 matches at Molineux. Most notably, seven points have been collected from the last three games against Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool respectively.