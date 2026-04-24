Premier League Gameweek 34
Wolves
Apr 25, 2026 3.00pm
Molineux Stadium
Spurs

Team News: Wolves vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Wolves vs. Spurs injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / PA Images

Already relegated hosts possibly soon-to-be relegated at Molineux on Saturday, where Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur collide in Premier League gameweek 34.

The Old Gold's demotion to the second tier was confirmed when West Ham United drew with Crystal Palace on Monday night, two days after Spurs' gut-wrenching 2-2 stalemate with Brighton & Hove Albion, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

WOLVES vs. TOTTENHAM

WOLVES

Out: Enso Gonzalez (knee), Sam Johnstone (shoulder), Yerson Mosquera (suspended)

Doubtful: Angel Gomes (toe), Ladislav Krejci (neck), Jose Sa (shoulder), Matt Doherty (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bentley; Tchatchoua, Toti, S. Bueno, H. Bueno; J. Gomes, Andre, Mane; Bellegarde, Armstrong, Hwang

TOTTENHAM

Out: Guglielmo Vicario (hernia), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Ben Davies (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Cristian Romero (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee)

Doubtful: Destiny Udogie (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Bergvall, Bentancur, Gallagher; Tel, Solanke, Simon

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