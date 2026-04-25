Tottenham games Dominic Solanke could miss as Roberto De Zerbi dealt fresh injury concern

By Ben Knapton | 25 Apr 2026 16:06

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered an all-too familiar injury blow in their Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, as Dominic Solanke had to be withdrawn with an apparent leg problem.

The 28-year-old started in an unchanged attack for the Lilywhites at Molineux, joining Randal Kolo Muani and Xavi Simons in the final third against the already-relegated Old Gold.

Roberto De Zerbi's men sought to build on their positive display from last weekend's 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, and claim the victory that could have potentially taken them out of the Premier League relegation zone.

However, Spurs experienced 45 minutes of frustration in the first half, and things took a turn for the worse for the visitors when Solanke picked up yet another injury shortly before half time.

The England international appeared to have hurt his hamstring, having needed treatment on the back of his leg, and he was taken off to be replaced by Richarlison in the 40th minute.

Which Tottenham games could Dominic Solanke miss through injury?

Tottenham remaining fixtures 2025-26 May 3: vs. Aston Villa (A) May 11: vs. Leeds United (H) May 17: vs. Chelsea (A) May 24: vs. Everton (H)

If Solanke has indeed suffered a hamstring problem as suspected, the striker would likely miss a minimum of two weeks, as even minor Grade 1 strains can take a fortnight to heal.

As a result, Tottenham are likely to be without Solanke for their upcoming trip to Aston Villa on May 3, as well as the crunch bottom-half battle against Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 11.

A more serious Grade 2 or Grade 3 issue for Solanke - the former being a partial tear and the latter being a complete muscular rupture - would likely rule the attacker out for the rest of the campaign.

Solanke would therefore sit out Tottenham's final two games of the campaign; the London derby away to Chelsea on May 17, and the home battle against Everton on May 24.

Tottenham have major Dominic Solanke problem Roberto De Zerbi cannot ignore

© Imago

Tottenham paid a club-record fee to bring Solanke to the club from Bournemouth in 2024, and the striker's continental impact in particular last year was crucial to Spurs' Europa League success.

Solanke registered nine goal involvements in 13 Europa League games en route to glory - including strikes in both semi-final legs against Bodo/Glimt - but he has experienced a personal fall from grace alongside his Tottenham teammates this term.

Solanke has been restricted to six goals from 20 games due to his ankle operation, and he has already missed 48 matches for club and country through injury since joining Spurs two years ago.

That number will certainly increase following his issue today, and De Zerbi could do worse than scope out an alternative to the £65m attacker, whose fitness issues are now becoming a major problem.

Tottenham cannot firm up transfer plans until they know what division they will be playing in next season, though, and there is every chance that Solanke will stick around in the Championship if the worst should happen.