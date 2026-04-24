Liverpool receive unexpected goalkeeper boost for Crystal Palace as Arne Slot issues Alisson, Mamardashvili injury update

By Ben Knapton | 24 Apr 2026 09:22

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has refused to rule Alisson Becker out of contention for Saturday's Premier League match with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The Brazil international has been laid low by various niggles over the past couple of seasons and has missed each of the Reds' last six matches with an unspecified issue, believed to be a hamstring problem.

It was previously feared that Alisson could be out for the rest of the season, but the 33-year-old played down those suggestions and affirmed that he was aiming to return in late April or early May.

Giorgi Mamardashvili had been deputising for his superior, but the Georgia international entered the treatment room himself last weekend, being stretchered off with a knee injury in the Merseyside derby win over Everton.

Slot was therefore forced to turn to third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who made his top-flight debut for the Reds at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and has been tipped to make his first Premier League start for Liverpool against Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool could have Alisson Becker back for Crystal Palace game

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Reports have suggested that Mamardashvili will be missing for around two to four weeks with his knee injury, which Slot confirmed to journalists in his pre-game press conference.

However, the Dutchman also revealed that Alisson is on the cusp of returning from his problem, and the South American could be in with a slim chance of featuring against the Eagles.

Asked for an update on Mamardashvili and Alisson, Slot replied: "Giorgi will definitely not be available for tomorrow and not for the upcoming weeks.

"Ali is close to a return of play, let's see if tomorrow comes too early, yes or no. And that leaves of course Freddie Woodman as an option - he's definitely fit."

If Woodman is pressed into action, Slot has issued a rallying cry to supporters ahead of just a second Liverpool start for the 29-year-old, whose full debut came in October's EFL Cup loss to Crystal Palace.

"He is a very good man and very liked in the dressing room and that's also a role important for the third goalkeeper," Slot said on Woodman. "He's ready for it but it will always be helpful if the fans support him tomorrow."

Alisson or Freddie Woodman: Who should start in goal for Liverpool against Crystal Palace?

With the Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup long gone, Liverpool's sole focus is on rubber-stamping a top-five finish, which the current holders are very much in the driving seat for.

However, while there is still the risk of the Reds being overhauled - Brighton & Hove Albion are only five points behind in the Premier League table - there is no sense in Slot taking any risks.

The Dutchman may also have one eye on the blockbuster battle with Manchester United on May 3, which Alisson's return would be huge for, and it would be advisable to give the Brazilian extra recuperation time owing to his repeated concerns this season.

Woodman held his own when he was thrown into the Merseyside derby cauldron last week, and Slot's number three should start in between the sticks on Saturday.