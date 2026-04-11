Preview: Stuttgart vs Hamburger SV - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 11 Apr 2026 08:50

Stuttgart will look to strengthen their push towards the European places when they host Hamburger SV at the MHPArena in what promises to be a tasty Bundesliga fixture.

The hosts have enjoyed an impressive campaign and remain firmly in Champions League contention, while Hamburg continue their efforts to stabilise their position and climb away from the lower end of the table.

Match preview

Stuttgart have been one of the most exciting sides in the competition this season, and their attacking efforts under Sebastian Hoeness have resulted in a serious push for Champions League qualification.

The hosts have particularly excelled in the final third, with their attacking unit scoring 56 goals this term - a number only bettered by four other teams.

Despite their strong overall form, Stuttgart have shown occasional defensive vulnerability - something that was on-show in their 2-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

Maintaining defensive concentration will be key if they are to continue their push for elite European football, though as things stand, no other team in the top four has conceded as many goals as Stuttgart.

Nevertheless, the Swabians will be buoyed by their impressive home form, which has seen them win 10 of their 14 games - a run that only includes a couple of defeats.

© Imago / Eibner

Hamburg, meanwhile, come into this fixture looking to build momentum after a mixed run of results.

Die Rothosen's season has been characterised by inconsistency, with promising performances often followed by disappointing outcomes.

Their last five games perfectly underline Hamburg's consistency problems, with the team losing against Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, winning at Wolfsburg, and also drawing at home to FC Koln and Augsburg.

One of Hamburg’s main challenges has been converting possession into chances, with finishing often letting them down at crucial moments.

Defensively, Hamburg have also struggled, though with 41 goals conceded this season, HSV are only three goals worse off than a European-chasing Stuttgart side.

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

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Stuttgart form (all competitions):

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Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Daniel Castro

Stuttgart will be without midfielder Atakan Karazor, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last week and earned himself a suspension.

Defender Dan-Axel Zagadou remains on the sidelines with a muscle injury and will not be involved this weekend.

Youngster Lazar Jovanovic, who has made three appearances this season, is also out of action with a back injury.

Deniz Undav remains the leading goalscoring threat for Stuttgart, with the player still looking to improve on his 18-goal tally.

Hamburg, on the other hand, will have to manage without 28-year-old defender Miro Muheim, who picked up a red card against Augsburg last weekend.

Forward Jean-Luc Dompe is a new addition to HSV's lengthy injury list, with the player nursing a foot injury.

Youngster Luka Vuskovic has picked up a knee injury and remains a doubt for Sunday, while Yussuf Poulsen remains in the physio room with a thigh problem.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Assignon, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Chema, Stiller; Leweling, Undav, Fuhrich; Demirovic

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Heuer Fernandes; Omari, Elfadli, Torunarigha; Gocholeishvili, Vieira, Remberg, Gronbaek, Mikelbrencis; Konigsdorffer, Otele

We say: Stuttgart 2-0 Hamburger SV

Stuttgart are fighting for Champions League qualification, and they are unlikely to be impeded by a Hamburg side that struggles for results away from home.

The hosts are strong in attacking areas and they should have too much fire power for Hamburg's injury-troubled defence.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.