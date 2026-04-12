Cristian Romero injury: Roberto De Zerbi makes worrying knee admission as four Tottenham replacements emerge

By Ben Knapton | 12 Apr 2026 17:55 , Last updated: 12 Apr 2026 17:55

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that Cristian Romero might have sustained damage to his knee in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Argentina international came off worse in a second-half collision with goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and was forced off the pitch in tears after trying to soldier on.

Both players were down for several minutes receiving treatment, but Kinsky escaped with a cut to the head and was cleared to continue after being assessed for a possible concussion.

However, Romero cut an inconsolable figure as he trudged off the field; his teammates did their best to comfort the South American before he was embraced by De Zerbi.

Romero's reaction suggested that the 27-year-old might have sustained a serious injury, one that could potentially end his season and scupper his chances of helping Argentina defend their World Cup title.

Tottenham's Cristian Romero has "maybe" suffered knee injury

© Iconsport / PA Images

Speaking to the media at full time - as quoted by football.london - De Zerbi was loath to give too many details but did not rule out the prospect of a knee problem for his captain.

"Maybe yes," De Zerbi replied when asked if Romero had hurt his knee. "But I don’t want to say nothing until we know more. We have to see the next days.

"I hope for us it's not important a problem because he's a crucial player for us. A good guy, top player, big personality and we need him to finish the season and to achieve our goal."

Romero has already missed 14 Spurs matches in all tournaments this season due to injury or suspension, albeit while also claiming 10 goal contributions from the 32 games he has been involved in - six of his own and four assists.

If the defender has suffered a season-ending injury, he may have featured in his final game for the Lilywhites too, as he has been persistently linked with a move away during the summer transfer window.

How can Tottenham replace injured Cristian Romero?

© Imago / Sportimage

While the Tottenham treatment room remains well-occupied, their defensive situation in particular is not so dire as it once was, even with Romero now back in the care of the doctors.

Kevin Danso was sent on to replace the stricken South American on Sunday, and the Austrian will likely be De Zerbi's top pick to stand in for Romero for however long he is sidelined.

However, Radu Dragusin is another viable alternative, and De Zerbi could even deploy Joao Palhinha or Archie Gray in central defence if times get desperate.

Tottenham are two points adrift of safety in the Premier League table following Sunday's loss, and De Zerbi now prepares to face former club Brighton & Hove Albion next weekend.