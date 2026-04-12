Man City's Bernardo Silva breaks Premier League record with first kick of ball against Chelsea

By Ben Knapton | 12 Apr 2026 17:36

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva broke a Premier League record with his first kick of the ball in Sunday's clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old sported the captain's armband in an unchanged City XI for the trip to West London, on what is expected to be his final appearance against Chelsea for the Citizens.

Silva is out of contract in the summer, and assistant manager Pep Lijnders recently suggested that the Portugal international would be leaving as a free agent at the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola expressed confusion at the recent developments, though, claiming that Silva had not informed him of his intentions to depart and refusing to rule out an extension for the midfielder.

However, the consensus is that Silva will end his trophy-laden stint at the Etihad this summer, but he will not depart without another page in the Premier League history books.

Bernardo Silva breaks record for all-time Premier League Portuguese appearances

© Imago / Action Plus

By playing just a single second of Sunday's main event, Silva - who kicked off proceedings in the capital - broke the record for the most Premier League appearances by a Portuguese player, making his 297th at the weekend.

Silva was previously level with former Fulham and West Ham United man Luis Boa Morte on 296 top-flight games, but he now stands in a league of his own in that particular category.

Portuguese players with most Premier League appearances 297: Bernardo Silva 296: Luis Boa Morte 236: Cristiano Ronaldo 190: Diogo Jota 178: Jose Fonte

Silva will almost certainly surpass the 300-mark before his expected exit in the summer, at which point he will have plentiful European and non-European options available to him.

The 31-year-old is thought to have admirers at both Barcelona and Juventus, although teams in MLS and the Saudi Pro League are also expected to compete for his services.

Assessing Bernardo Silva's Man City legacy

© Imago

A member of the unforgettable 2016-17 Monaco side - who were subsequently ravaged by Europe's superpowers - Silva has been here, there and everywhere for Man City over the past nine years.

While he may be in the second half of his career, it is easy to forget that Silva is still only 31 years old, given how long he has been dominating engine rooms in sky blue for.

The Portugal international may not be the most physically imposing midfielder, but his in-game intelligence, relentless work rate and astounding versatility have - and will be - consistent themes of his glittering career.

Boasting over 150 goal involvements and 18 major trophies from his time under Guardiola, Silva is another name who falls into the 'irreplaceable' category for Man City, who need another space on their legends wall for the diminutive playmaker.