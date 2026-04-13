Real Madrid injury news: Kylian Mbappe latest as Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-final second leg looms

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Apr 2026 02:22

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe missed training on Sunday ahead of his side's crucial Champions League game against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Alvaro Arbeloa is under pressure to improve Los Blancos' form given they are winless in three games, a period in which they lost twice.

One of those defeats included a 2-1 loss against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

If Los Blancos are to get back into the tie, they will need their attacking players to be at their best, but star forward Kylian Mbappe required stitches to his brow after a challenge from Vitor Reis on Friday against Girona in La Liga.

Spanish outlet MARCA report that Mbappe missed training on Sunday, though the rest of the squad trained as normal, expect for Rodrygo and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid: Champions League comeback?

It would be surprising if Mbappe missed out against Bayern due to a cut, even though he required stitches, but the Frenchman will still need help from his defence if he is to guide the team past the Germans.

The Bavarians broke the record on Saturday for the most goals scored in a single Bundesliga season, with the likes of Harry Kane and Luis Diaz helping them score 105 goals in the league so far.

Vincent Kompany's hosts have also won 12 of their past 13 matches in all competitions, and they have only lost one of their 20 games at home this season.

It would be foolish to write off Real, but it is difficult to imagine Bayern Munich being kept at bay, especilally at Allianz Arena.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Are Real Madrid directionless under Alvaro Arbeloa?

Arbeloa was appointed in place of Xabi Alonso, who was sacked by the club in January amid reports of a tense dressing room environment.

The likes of Vinicius Junior have spoken positively about life under Arbeloa, but results have been inconsistent with the new head coach in the dugout.

As long as the players at the club continue to wield significant power, then it may be difficult for a manager to fully implement their plans at the Bernabeu, something that could damage the club's ability to compete for La Liga and the Champions League.