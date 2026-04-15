Preview: Atletico Mineiro vs Juventud - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 15 Apr 2026 22:11 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 22:21

Atletico Mineiro and Juventud de Las Piedras face off on Thursday at Arena MRV in the second group-stage matchday of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana. The duel pits teams in contrasting situations within Group B against each other.

Playing at home, Atletico will try to impose their technical superiority to secure a victory and alleviate the pressure after their opening match.

Juventud, on the other hand, will rely on defensive organisation and counter-attacks to surprise their opponents in a match that could be decisive for the teams' progress in the competition.

Match preview

Atletico Mineiro are under pressure following a disappointing start to their Copa Sudamericana campaign. In their Group B opener, O Galo suffered a 2-1 loss to Puerto Cabello and now must respond quickly to avoid further complications.

Playing at Arena MRV, the hosts will hope home advantage helps them regain confidence.

Beyond their continental struggles, Mineiro’s recent domestic form is also a concern. The team has produced inconsistent results this season, including a recent 1-0 defeat to Santos in the Brasileiro, which has increased the pressure on coach Eduardo Dominguez and his squad. The urgency for a positive response makes this match even more crucial.

Nevertheless, Atletico possess talented players capable of making a difference. The likes of Hulk, Gusavo Scarpa and Reinier raise the team's technical proficiency, providing offensive power and creativity in midfield.

For Thursday's match, the expectation is for a full-strength team and a dominant performance from the start. A victory is crucial to put Atletico Mineiro back in contention for the top positions in the group and alleviate the pressure that has built up in recent weeks.

© Imago / Latin Sport Images

Juventud de Las Piedras began their Copa Sudamericana campaign with a draw against Cienciano, a result viewed as positive within the context of the group. The team demonstrated defensive organisation and competitiveness, strengths they will look to replicate in their upcoming match.

Under the guidance of Sergio Blanco, the Uruguayan side arrive with a full squad and the confidence to face more established opposition. The presence of experienced players such as Sebastian Sosa brings defensive stability and leadership on the pitch.

Despite having fewer resources and less infrastructure than many teams, Juventud view the Copa Sudamericana as a valuable opportunity. Securing points away from home would be a significant achievement and could prove decisive in the battle for qualification from a competitive group.

They are expected to set up compactly, prioritising defensive solidity and looking to exploit opportunities on the counter-attack. With little to lose, Thursday’s visitors could prove a tricky opponent from the outset.

Atletico Mineiro Copa Sudamericana form:

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

L

L

Juventud Copa Sudamericana form:

Juventud form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

D

W

Team News

Atletico Mineiro’s only confirmed absentee for this fixture is midfielder Patrick, who is still recovering from a knee injury.

Otherwise, coach Dominguez will have a near full-strength squad at his disposal, including midfielder Maycon, who has recently been cleared by the medical department.

With almost all first-team regulars available, Atletico are well placed to pursue a response in the Copa Sudamericana. The depth of options on the bench also gives Dominguez flexibility to make tactical adjustments as the match unfolds.

Juventud de Las Piedras, meanwhile, travel with a fully fit squad, giving coach Sergio Blanco the rare luxury of selecting from his entire group.

For a club with limited resources, this physical availability is crucial for maintaining the tactical discipline that earned them a draw in their opening match.

With a clean bill of health, Juventud are in a position to replicate the defensive organisation shown in the first round. The cohesion of an unchanged lineup could prove to be the Uruguayan side's main asset against technically superior opposition.

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Natanael, Tressoldi, Lyanco, Lodi; Perez, Franco, Hugo; Reinier, Hulk, Cuello

Juventud possible starting lineup:

Sosa; Mujica, Pernicone, Morosini, Mas; Roldan; Cecchini, Perez, Cruz, Pereira; Mimbacas

We say: Atletico Mineiro 3-0 Juventud

Juventud de Las Piedras arrive in Belo Horizonte in poor form, having suffered three defeats in their last five games and yet to claim a victory outside Uruguay in continental competitions. The Uruguayan side have displayed defensive frailty under pressure and lack the attacking consistency to trouble a well-organised defence.

Atletico are unbeaten at home this season and will be eager to bounce back from their opening defeat in the Copa Sudamericana. Boasting a squad rich in continental experience, the hosts are overwhelming favourites to secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.