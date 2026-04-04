Preview: Atletico Mineiro vs Athletico Paranaense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 04 Apr 2026 19:52 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 19:55

Atletico Mineiro aim to extend their home unbeaten run as they welcome Athletico Paranaense to Arena MRV on Sunday in round 10 of the 2026 Brasileiro season.

The hosts will head into this one fresh off the back of an emphatic 4-0 victory over Chapecoense, where they produced their best attacking display of the season, snapping a run of four consecutive away league defeats.

Meanwhile, Athletico Paranaense saw a three-match winning streak come to an abrupt end last time out, suffering their heaviest defeat of the campaign with a 3-0 loss to Bahia in Salvador.

Match preview

Atletico Mineiro’s resounding win over Chapecoense provided a significant boost, ending their away losing streak and highlighting clear signs of improvement.

The result showcased positive adjustments from Eduardo Dominguez, particularly with Bernard, Reinier, and Cuello, as well as a more efficient attacking approach.

Galo now have three wins, two draws, and four defeats from nine matches, currently sitting ninth in the standings with 11 points.

A major highlight of Mineiro’s campaign has been their form at Arena MRV, where they remain unbeaten with two wins and two draws.

Sunday’s hosts will look to turn home advantage into league consistency as they aim to close the gap to the top of the table.

However, with Copa Sudamericana action now on the menu, the challenge will be to maintain a competitive level on two fronts, demanding greater squad rotation and management.

© Imago / Pera Photo Press

Athletico Paranaense saw their upward trajectory halted by a heavy defeat at the hands of Bahia.

Odair Hellmann’s side, who had been in excellent form and climbed as high as second at one stage, now sit fifth with five wins, one draw and three defeats, totalling 16 points.

The loss to Bahia exposed several weaknesses for Rubro-Negro, particularly away from home, where they have managed just one league win so far this season.

Even with Kevin Viveros among the standouts in the competition, his subdued display last time out highlighted the team’s overreliance on him.

Steven Mendoza was his side’s most dangerous player in their last outing, but could not prevent a disappointing result.

To stay in contention for a top-four finish, Paranaense will need to find greater balance and consistency, particularly on their travels.

Recent history suggests there is little to separate Sunday's opponents. In the 2024 season, each team claimed a 1-0 home victory—Athletico Paranaense in Curitiba and Atletico Mineiro in the reverse fixture.

Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

L

W

L

W

L

W

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

L

W

Athletico Paranaense Brasileiro form:

D

L

W

W

W

L

Athletico Paranaense form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

W

L

Team News

The emphatic victory over Chapecoense offered plenty of encouragement for Eduardo Dominguez, particularly in the attacking department.

Bernard and Reinier, both on the scoresheet and impressing as starters, are set to keep their places after showcasing strong chemistry with Hulk and Cuello.

Victor Hugo, now recovered from injury, made a positive impact on his return and adds further depth to the squad.

Recent adjustments—Natanael at full-back, Lyanco alongside Ruan at centre-back, and Tomas Perez in midfield—are likely to continue. Hulk was rested in the second half, suggesting Dominguez is managing workloads amid a busy fixture schedule.

Mamady Cisse is available again following international duty, while Alexsander is a doubt and Maycon remains sidelined.

Athletico Paranaense’s defeat to Bahia has raised concerns over the squad’s physical condition.

Lucas Esquivel is a doubt due to injury, while Luiz Gustavo is also a concern with knee pain.

The defence continues to evolve, with Carlos Teran and Leo Pele seeing increased minutes, while Isaac is still not fit enough to start.

In attack, Kevin Viveros will be looking to rediscover his best form after a subdued performance last time out.

Dudu Kogitzki started the last match but was later substituted, reflecting Odair Hellmann’s ongoing search for greater consistency within his team.

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Natanael, Lyanco, Ruan, Lodi; Perez, Hugo, Cuello, Bernard; Reinier, Hulk

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Benavidez, Teran, Aguirre; Esquivel, Mendoza, Jadson, Gustavo; Dudu, Viveros, Julimar

We say: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Athletico Paranaense

Atletico Mineiro remain unbeaten at Arena MRV in the Brasileiro so far and should look to make home advantage count. Buoyed by their first away win, they will aim to build on that momentum and put together a positive run.

Athletico Paranaense, on the other hand, will still be reeling from a heavy defeat to Bahia, and another away trip could prove challenging given their inconsistent form on the road.

Given that Atletico Mineiro has never been defeated by Paranaense since moving to their current stadium, the trend points to another home victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.