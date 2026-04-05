Man United transfer news: 'Major' difference in budget revealed if Michael Carrick secures Champions League football

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Apr 2026 23:04

Manchester United will have an extra £100m if they secure Champions League football, the latest report has revealed.

Michael Carrick's side are yet to return to action following the conclusion of the international break, but they will be keen to correct the mistakes they made in their 2-2 stalemate with Bournemouth on March 20.

That was the interim manager's seventh game in charge at Old Trafford, with the Englishman overseeing five victories and just one defeat in that time.

United have risen to third in the Premier League and are favourites to secure a Champions League spot, and qualifying for the competition would no doubt boost their financial strength.

The Manchester Evening News have revealed that Champions League football would bring in an additional £100m worth of revenue, and it would significantly add to the club's transfer budget.

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Elliot Anderson? Carlos Baleba? Who should Manchester United sign?

United will have to focus on strengthening their midfield given Casemiro will leave and Manuel Ugarte has struggled, so it is no surprise that they have been linked with the likes of Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba.

Both are likely to command a significant fee, but Champions League football would help the Red Devils cover the costs involved in any transfer.

West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes has also been linked to the club, and his price may be modest if the Hammers suffer relegation.

Elsewhere, a successor to Harry Maguire will have to be found in the near future considering he is 33, though they could give more minutes to Ayden Heaven in the coming season.

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Why Champions League football is important ahead of World Cup

Securing Champions League football would almost certainly make negotiations easier for United, and having European football as leverage in transfer discussions may be key ahead of the World Cup.

Players will be linking up with their international teams at the start of June, and they may be in North America until July 19, meaning time on the pitch in pre-season will be limited ahead of the start of 2026-27.

It could be difficult to plan pre-season without knowing what the squad will look like, but the certainty of competing at the highest level of European football may make targets more willing to join before departing for the World Cup.