Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

By Ben Knapton | 06 Apr 2026 11:01

Returning to the scene of their astonishing 5-1 victory from last season, Arsenal tackle Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

The Gunners got the better of Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 of the tournament, while the Portuguese giants pulled off a captivating comeback to eliminate Norwegian upstarts Bodo/Glimt.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Sporting vs. Arsenal kick off?

The first leg of Sporting vs. Arsenal takes place at 8pm UK time on Tuesday, April 7.

The game kicks off at the same time as another heavyweight quarter-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu.

Where is Sporting vs. Arsenal being played?

Sporting are welcoming Arsenal to the Estadio Jose Alvalade, where the Primeira Liga side are on an astonishing 17-game winning run across all competitions.

However, Mikel Arteta masterminded a phenomenal 5-1 victory for Arsenal at the venue in the 2024-25 UCL league phase, as Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz got on the scoresheet.

How to watch Sporting vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Sporting vs. Arsenal will not be shown live on any terrestrial TV channel in the UK.

Instead, Real-Bayern has been selected for coverage on TNT Sports 1, so Arsenal fans will have to go down the online streaming route.

Online streaming

Sporting vs. Arsenal will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video for viewers in the UK.

Amazon Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership - priced at £8.99 a month - and can be accessed on devices such as computers, phones, games consoles and smart TVs.

Highlights

Highlights of the first leg will be made available on the Amazon Prime YouTube channel, as well as the official Arsenal accounts.

@primevideosport on X will also post the best bits of the action as and when they happen, such as goals, red cards and other game-defining moments.

What is at stake for Sporting and Arsenal?

Above all else, a potentially priceless first-leg lead, as Sporting and Arsenal fight for the right to meet either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the last four of the 2025-26 Champions League.

However, Gunners fans would likely accept a draw at the Alvalade following disheartening back-to-back defeats in the EFL Cup and FA Cup, extinguishing their quadruple dreams and leaving them at risk of suffering three straight losses for the first time this term.

Arsenal are also unbeaten in the first leg of their last eight Champions League/European Cup quarter-final fixtures, but they are facing a Sporting side who have not dropped points at home since early October and have found the perfect Viktor Gyokeres replacement.

The Swede reunites with his old club on Tuesday evening and will battle for striker supremacy with Luis Suarez, who has found the back of the net 33 times in 42 matches in the current campaign.