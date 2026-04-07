Arsenal news: Tense reception? What will Gyokeres' return to Sporting be like after controversial departure?

By Axel Clody | 07 Apr 2026 09:15

Sporting supporters hold an ambiguous view of Viktor Gyokeres ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal, a reunion that promises to be anything but straightforward.

A departure shrouded in controversy

© Imago / Maciej Rogowski / Ball Raw Images

Among the positive memories are the goals, celebrated with the mask gesture that became one of the striker's trademarks. The less fond recollections involve photos of Gyokeres sitting on a beach before missing pre-season training in an attempt to force his move to north London, behaviour that prompted the club to fine him the equivalent of one month's wages.

During his two seasons in Portugal, Gyokeres scored 97 goals and registered 28 assists in 102 appearances across all competitions, helping Sporting win back-to-back league titles for the first time in 70 years. In his final campaign, he was Europe's leading scorer with 54 goals.

The transfer process was surrounded by controversy at every turn, high salary demands, standoffs with the club, broken promises and what amounted to an unofficial strike. None of it, however, quite matched the public exchanges between club president Frederico Varandas and the player's camp. Gyokeres' contract contained a £86m release clause, but no club had shown interest in meeting it, with a negotiated fee preferred given the striker's age, 27 at the time, and the fact that he had yet to prove himself in a major league.

Reports then emerged that his representative, Hasan Cetinkaya, had verbally agreed that Gyokeres could leave for £60m. When asked about it, Varandas was unequivocal, stating the club "would not accept blackmail and insults" and had never agreed to any such arrangement.

Manchester United had appeared the most likely destination following the appointment of former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, but the club's eventual 15th-place finish cooled interest significantly. Arsenal and Sporting ultimately reached an agreement in the region of £54m plus bonuses.

A tense reunion — with a point to prove

© Imago / Sportimage

The reception on Tuesday is expected to be mixed, a blend of jeers and applause. But there is a more pressing reason for Gyokeres to be focused: the need to prove he is making a difference at Arsenal.

Across 47 appearances in his debut season, the Swede has been inconsistent. His early months were difficult, with the striker visibly struggling to adapt to the pace and demands of the Premier League and wasting chances despite good service. Increased competition in the forward line has also raised questions about the speed of his integration into Arteta's system.

Despite the criticism, Arteta has publicly defended his striker. On Gyokeres' season as a whole, the Spaniard was measured in his assessment: "I think he is where he is. How successful the season is going to be for us and when we analyse his season, it's going to be defined in the last seven or eight weeks, that's clear." On the reunion with Sporting, Arteta confirmed Gyokeres is "very excited" and underlined the genuine affection the player holds for his former club.

The quarter-final against his former side could be the catalyst for a strong finish to the campaign — particularly with Gyokeres having already proven his big-game credentials after his decisive contribution to Sweden's World Cup qualification.