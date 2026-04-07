Arsenal Champions League: Damning stat from Sporting Lisbon highlights why Mikel Arteta could struggle to win Premier League

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Apr 2026 21:41

Arsenal produced their second lowest xG total in the first half of a match (0.09) this season against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Gunners were hoping to bounce back from their shock FA Cup exit on Saturday, with the Londoners having travelled to Portugal to taking on Sporting in the first leg of their quarter-final clash in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta's side started slowly, and they could have easily conceded had left-back Maxi Araujo's shot been a few inches lower, rather than striking the crossbar in the sixth minute.

Arsenal did hit the bar themselves before the 20th-minute mark from a corner, but they failed to produce a clear chance in the first half.

Squawka data reveals that only against Brighton & Hove Albion in March (0.01) did the Gunners create less xG in the opening 45 minutes of a match this season.

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Why Arsenal cannot win Champions League

The Gunners boast arguably the best defence in Europe, and if they take the lead in a two-legged tie, it would be incredibly difficult for opponents to fight their way back into the game.

However, Arsenal have frequently looked unimpressive in the final third, and their poor offensive display on Tuesday should be alarming to Arteta.

If Arsenal advance into the semi-finals, they will play either Atletico Madrid or Barcelona, and the Gunners may find it hard to reach the final if they concede first and are forced to open up at the back in search of an equaliser.

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Premier League: Could Mikel Arteta bottle title race?

Arsenal still boast a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, but second-placed Manchester City boast the advantage of a game in hand.

The Citizens will also host the Gunners at the Etihad later this month, and a loss would mean the Londoners would only have to drop three more points from their other five games for the title to be in City's hands.

Arteta should still be expected to get over the line given his team only have six matches left to play in the top flight, but his squad have looked increasingly nervous in recent weeks.

Their lack of attacking threat on Tuesday came after poor offensive displays against Man City in the EFL Cup final in March and against Southampton in the FA Cup, and it would not be surprising if they had more disappointing results if their frontline continues to falter.