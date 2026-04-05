Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta declares "love" for players after FA Cup loss as Gunners boss quizzed about summer window

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Apr 2026 07:40

Mikel Arteta has defended his players in response to questions about making changes in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal were dumped out of the FA Cup on Saturday by Championship side Southampton, losing 2-1 at St Mary's in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

The Gunners were praised at the start of the season for the immense depth they built, adding the likes of Eberechi Eze, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres in the summer.

Many of the club's backups failed to impress on Saturday, but a number of first-team stars have failed to make an impact in the final third across the season.

Speaking to reporters in the aftermath of the defeat, Arteta defended his players and opted to focus on the current campaign rather than the summer, saying: "I love my players. What they've done for nine months, the way they're putting their bodies through, everything.

"I'm going to defend them more than ever. If someone has to take responsibility, it's me. We have the most beautiful period of the season ahead of us, and now is the moment. In the season, you always have moments, normally two or three.

"This is the first moment that we have with a certain level of difficulty, we say difficulty when we're going into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the runner-up for the league. It's a difficult period. I believe that's it. There are many others that are even more difficult."

Arsenal lead the way at the top of the Premier League table, and they will take on Sporting Lisbon in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday.

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Summer transfer window: Do Arsenal have enough?

The best teams in the world always look to improve from positions of strength, so it would be sensible for Arsenal to add players to the squad even if they win the Premier League title this season.

No member of the current squad has scored more than nine non-penalty goals in the league in 2025-26, while only Gyokeres has scored more than six times in the top flight (nine).

A new striker could be a priority, though Arteta may look to add a winger to challenge the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, with Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon the latest forward to be linked with a move to the Londoners.

The Arsenal boss may also benefit from making changes to his tactical approach as his cautious style has at times blunted the impact of the attackers at his disposal, especially star winger Saka.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Is Mikel Arteta facing sack fear in summer?

Arteta will have just a year left on his contract at the end of the season, but he has indicated a willingness to extend his stay at the Emirates.

While the Gunners boss may be keen to remain at the club beyond 2026-27, he is arguably facing the most crucial period of his career, with the league and Champions League titles on the line.

If he fails to secure either trophy, it would be understandable if Arsenal's hierarchy were reluctant to offer him a fresh deal given they would have committed significant sums to the Spaniard's project over the last six years for little reward.