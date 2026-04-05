Sporting Lisbon lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Champions League quarter-final first leg as Rui Borges reverts to first-choice centre-back pairing amid Morten Hjulmand suspension

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 05 Apr 2026 19:57

In what will be a reunion with former marksman Viktor Gyokeres, Champions League quarter-final debutants Sporting Lisbon host Arsenal for the first leg of their tie on Tuesday at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Rui Borges’s men enter the contest full of confidence after winning each of their last three matches across all competitions, including a dramatic second-leg comeback against Bodo/Glimt, in which they overturned a three-goal first-leg deficit.

The Lions also came from behind to secure a 4-2 win over Santa Clara on Friday, a result that left them second in the Primeira Liga table and provided further momentum heading into Tuesday’s encounter.

Sporting emerged from that match largely unscathed, although Fotis Ioannidis, Geovany Quenda and Nuno Santos remain sidelined, while Luis Guilherme is expected to miss a fourth straight outing with an ankle problem.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Ivan Fresneda, whose availability will depend on his recovery from illness that kept him out against Santa Clara, and if he is not fit, Georgios Vagiannidis is likely to retain his place at right-back.

Ousmane Diomande and Goncalo Inacio were both left out of that encounter, but reports suggest the pair were rested with Tuesday in mind, so they should return to partner at the heart of defence, with Ricardo Mangas completing the back four in front of Rui Silva.

Club captain Morten Hjulmand will be absent through suspension, meaning Daniel Braganca could again partner Hidemasa Morita in the double pivot of Borges’s 4-2-3-1 system.

Geny Catamo and Pedro Goncalves are expected to operate from the flanks of the advanced midfield trio, with Francesco Trincao occupying the number 10 role.

Luis Suarez could lead the line after scoring in each of his last three home Champions League appearances, although his absence last time out raises doubts over his fitness, and Rafael Nel may start again if the Colombian is not ready.

Sporting Lisbon possible lineup:

Silva; Vagiannidis, Diomande, Inacio, Mangas; Braganca, Morita; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up for this game