Team News: Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 06 Apr 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 20:00

Both teams still searching for their first Champions League silverware, Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal go head to head at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Tuesday’s first-leg quarter-final.

Rui Borges’s side overturned a three-goal deficit against Bodo/Glimt in the previous round, ultimately sealing a historic last-eight berth with a 5-0 extra-time victory in the second leg, while Mikel Arteta’s men recorded a 2-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen to reach this stage for a third successive season; here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

SPORTING LISBON

Out: Fotis Ioannidis (knee), Geovany Quenda (foot), Nuno Santos (muscle)

Doubtful: Luis Guilherme (ankle), Ivan Fresneda (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Silva; Vagiannidis, Diomande, Inacio, Mangas; Braganca, Morita; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez

ARSENAL

Out: Bukayo Saka (knock), Eberechi Eze (calf), Piero Hincapie (muscle), Jurrien Timber (ankle), Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: Declan Rice (knock), Leandro Trossard (hip/groin), Gabriel Magalhaes (unknown)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Martinelli, Gyokeres, Madueke