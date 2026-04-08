Wolves transfer news: Manager reveals target is "studying English" amid speculation

By Darren Plant | 08 Apr 2026 12:11 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 12:24

Wolverhampton Wanderers have seemingly been given a boost in their efforts to sign Dereck Moncada.

Although the West Midlands outfit are continuing to try to pull off the greatest of escapes in the Premier League, they will realistically be playing Championship football in 2026-27.

As a result, transfer plans are already being put together ahead of the summer window, and it has become apparent that a South American prospect is on their radar.

During the latest international break, Wolves' head of scouting Ben Wrigglesworth made a trip to Spain to watch Honduras face Peru in a friendly.

A photo later appeared online of Wrigglesworth with the Moncada family after the game.

Moncada boss suggests England move a possibility

Speaking in an interview with Diez, Internacional de Bogota manager Ricardo Valino revealed that 18-year-old Moncada had started to learn English.

He said: "First, his talent. Second, at 18, he’s a true professional. He’s the first to arrive at training. We start at 10am, and he gets here at 8am.

© Imago / Focus Images

He’s the one who stays to do the specific drills for strikers, and he’s studying English.

"It might sound unbelievable what I’m saying because it’s personal, but it speaks volumes about a true professional. That’s the secret to success: hard work. If you have talent, you have to add effort and sacrifice, and that’s what it’s all about every single day."

Who is Dereck Moncada?

Despite not due to turn 19 years of age until November, Moncada has already established himself as a first-team star.

The versatile attacker has contributed five goals and one assist from his 13 appearances in the top flight.

Meanwhile, he has already earned three caps for Honduras. The starlet played 60 minutes as a right-winger in the recent 2-2 draw with Peru.

However, it remains to be seen whether he would be considered for immediate senior football at Wolves.

Pedro Lima and Enso Gonzalez are recent South American additions made by Wolves that have not worked out, largely due to being signed during the early stages of their development.