Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 23:00 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 08:39

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record between Wolves and West Ham ahead of their Premier League showdown on Saturday.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 76

Wolves wins: 26

Draws: 14

West Ham wins: 36

Wolves and West Ham have locked horns on 76 previous occasions throughout history, and it is the latter that lead the head-to-head record, having posted 36 victories to Wolves' 26, while there have also been 14 draws.

The first match between the two teams took place in February 1910, with West Ham running out 5-1 winners in the FA Cup.

The Hammers actually won 10 of the first 12 games between the two teams in all competitions, with Wolves' first victory coming in April 1960, recording a 5-0 success in the old Division One.

In the Premier League, the two teams have met 18 times, with West Ham recording nine wins to Wolves' eight, while there has only ever been one draw between the sides in the competition.

West Ham had been on a three-game winning run against Wolves, including a 2-1 success at the London Stadium in December 2024, before Wolves posted a 1-0 victory in the reverse Premier League fixture at Molineux in April 2025.

That said, Wolves have won just two of their last seven Premier League meetings with the London club.

The most recent clash between the Old Gold and the Hammers took place in the second round of the EFL Cup in August 2025, when Jorgen Strand Larsen scored twice late on to turn the game on its head in a 3-2 victory for Wolves at Molineux.

England international Jarrod Bowen is the leading goalscorer in Premier League games between the two sides, striking six times against Wolves for West Ham.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 26, 2025: Wolves 3-2 West Ham (EFL Cup)

Apr 01, 2025: Wolves 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 09, 2024: West Ham 2-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Apr 06, 2024: Wolves 1-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 17, 2023: West Ham 3-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Jan 14, 2023: Wolves 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2022: West Ham 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 27, 2022: West Ham 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Nov 20, 2021: Wolves 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Apr 05, 2021: Wolves 2-3 West Ham (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2020: West Ham 4-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Jun 20, 2020: West Ham 0-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2019: Wolves 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Jan 29, 2019: Wolves 3-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Sep 01, 2018: West Ham 0-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Jan 09, 2016: West Ham 1-0 Wolves (FA Cup Third Round)

Jan 01, 2011: West Ham 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Oct 16, 2010: Wolves 1-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Mar 23, 2010: West Ham 1-3 Wolves (Premier League)

Aug 15, 2009: Wolves 0-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 01, 2025: Wolves 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 09, 2024: West Ham 2-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Apr 06, 2024: Wolves 1-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 17, 2023: West Ham 3-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Jan 14, 2023: Wolves 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2022: West Ham 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 27, 2022: West Ham 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Nov 20, 2021: Wolves 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Apr 05, 2021: Wolves 2-3 West Ham (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2020: West Ham 4-0 Wolves (Premier League)

