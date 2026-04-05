Arsenal lineup vs. Sporting Lisbon: Predicted XI for Champions League quarter-final first leg as Mikel Arteta faces defensive dilemma following Gabriel Magalhaes setback

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 05 Apr 2026 19:37 , Last updated: 05 Apr 2026 19:59

Mikel Arteta will be seeking the right pep talk to lift his side as they head to Sporting Lisbon for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final following a testing two-week period.

The Gunners have seen their dreams of an unprecedented quadruple unravel after back-to-back setbacks, beginning with defeat to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final before being dumped out of the FA Cup quarter-finals by Southampton on Saturday.

Several key figures missed that encounter at St Mary’s following an international break that saw no fewer than 10 players withdraw from their respective national commitments, although there is hope that Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Leandro Trossard will be available for Tuesday.

However, Eberechi Eze, Mikel Merino and Piero Hincappie remain sidelined, while a fresh concern has emerged after Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off injured in Saturday’s defeat at Southampton.

Arteta’s post-match update did little to ease fears over a potential absence, meaning there is a strong possibility that Arsenal will be without their regular backline quartet to protect the returning David Raya in goal.

Timber, if fit, should start at right-back, with William Saliba potentially partnering Cristian Mosquera in central defence, while Ricardo Calafiori should feature at left-back, meaning Myles Lewis-Skelly could be relegated to the bench.

Having come on as a substitute last time out, Martin Zubimendi is expected to return to midfield alongside Rice, who should be fit enough to start, with captain Martin Odegaard likely completing the trio.

Saka should also return to assume a role on the left side of the attack, with Gabriel Martinelli probably operating from the opposite flank, though Trossard remains an option if fit, and the in-form Viktor Gyokeres will likely lead the line against his former side.

Arsenal possible lineup

Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Saliba, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Martinelli, Gyokeres, Saka.

> Click here to see how Sporting could line up for this game