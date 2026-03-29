Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi withdraws from Spain squad with knee injury as official statement released

By Ben Knapton | 29 Mar 2026 15:16

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi has become the 10th Gunners player to withdraw from international duty this month due to discomfort in his knee.

The Spain international - who has played more minutes than any other Arsenal outfield player in the 2025-26 season with 3,575 across all tournaments - was a late substitute in Friday's 3-0 friendly win over Serbia.

Zubimendi replaced Manchester City's Rodri for the final 13 minutes of that contest, in which Mikel Oyarzabal's double and a Victor Munoz strike propelled La Roja to a comfortable victory.

Zubimendi was expected to be involved in Tuesday's exhibition game with Egypt, but the 27-year-old has now returned to Arsenal for further assessment.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, Spain confirmed that Zubimendi had complained of knee pain, and the former Real Sociedad man will seemingly not be replaced.

Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi out of Spain squad with knee problem

© Imago

"Martin Zubimendi has withdrawn from the Spanish national team camp due to discomfort in his right knee," Spain's statement read. "To avoid any risk and to protect the player's health, he has been removed from the squad. Arsenal FC's medical staff have been informed of the situation."

Zubimendi's exit from the Spain national team means that the Gunners' withdrawals in March have now reached double figures, as Piero Hincapie dropped out of the Ecuador squad earlier on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke - the latter of whom suffered a worrying knee injury in Friday's 1-1 draw with Uruguay - were among eight players to leave the England camp on Saturday evening.

Eberechi Eze had already had to withdraw from Three Lions duty owing to a calf injury - which could keep him out for six weeks - while Gabriel Magalhaes, Leandro Trossard, William Saliba and Jurrien Timber played no part for their countries either.

Martin Odegaard was already missing from the Norway squad due to his knee injury, although he may return soon after the break, while Mikel Merino is several weeks away from returning from a foot operation.

Zubimendi - who boasts six goals and three assists from 44 games for Arsenal in his debut season - is now among the doubts for next weekend's FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton at St Mary's.

How can Arsenal replace Martin Zubimendi after knee injury?

© Imago

As is the case with most of Arsenal's withdrawn troops - barring Eze and potentially Madueke - there is a chance that Zubimendi will be fine to take on Southampton in six days' time.

However, Christian Norgaard is primed and ready to take the Spaniard's place if need be, and the former Brentford man may have even been considered for a starting role in the cup anyway.

Alternatively, Arteta could trial Myles Lewis-Skelly in a midfield role, an experiment he planned against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup before Riccardo Calafiori picked up a warm-up injury.