Chelsea news: Liam Rosenior defended by Malo Gusto despite Blues poor form

By Darren Plant | 29 Mar 2026 14:35

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto has claimed that Liam Rosenior has been unfairly criticised in recent weeks.

Despite winning 10 of his first 15 matches in charge, Rosenior has since overseen a four-match losing streak that includes an embarrassing 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

However, the 1-0 and 3-0 losses to Newcastle United and Everton could prove more damaging with Chelsea in a battle to secure European football for next season.

Although Rosenior appears to be safe as Blues boss for the time being, there have been mixed reports over his long-term future.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Gusto feels that Rosenior does not deserve the criticism that has come his way.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

"He has the talent for this"

While doubts remain over whether Rosenior is ready for the highest level, Gusto has given his backing to the Englishman.

He said: "I think he is a top coach, I saw that a lot of people criticised him. Not really [understanding why he is being criticised so much] I have worked with him a lot since he joined Chelsea.

"I think he is a top person first of all, a top manager as well and as you say, he is young. He is a lot of things for the future, but if he is the Chelsea manager it is because he has the talent for this.

"As I said before, for us as a team, we have to believe in him, believe in the way we play, to stick to our plan and see how it goes.

"He is a good person, he is really honest, really simple, you can see that he is really passionate.

"He wants to share it with us his passion for football and I feel like I want to play for him, I want to show my best when he puts me on the pitch."

© Imago / Paul Marriott

What next for Chelsea and Gusto?

Chelsea are currently preparing to play host to Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

However, as much thought will already be given to mammoth Premier League encounters against Manchester City and Manchester United.

Providing that he stays fit, Gusto appears in line to deputise for the injured Reece James at right-back.

Since January 21, the 22-year-old has featured for Chelsea on 14 occasions, but he has only played 45 minutes in two of the last three fixtures.