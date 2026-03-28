Barcelona transfer news: In-demand striker's agent claims La Liga champions have been in "contact" over summer switch

By Matt Law | 28 Mar 2026 14:47 , Last updated: 28 Mar 2026 14:48

Barcelona are interested in signing Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani during this summer's transfer window, according to the player's agent Ayman Dahmani.

As it stands, Robert Lewandowski will leave Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, while there has also been speculation surrounding the future of Ferran Torres.

As a result, a new forward could arrive at Camp Nou this summer, and Barcelona are said to be interested in signing Asllani from Hoffenheim.

According to the 23-year-old's agent, there has been "contact from the Catalan club" over the possibility of a transfer during the upcoming market.

"Barcelona’s interest in the player is valid at this moment, and there has been contact from the Catalan club," Dahmani told Erem News.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Barcelona keen on Hoffenheim's Asllani, claims agent

The forward has scored nine goals and registered eight assists in 28 appearances for Hoffenheim this season, including eight goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga.

Asllani has also netted four times in 13 appearances for Kosovo, including a goal in his national team's 4-3 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.

The attacker will now be bidding to help Kosovo qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Tuesday's playoff clash against Turkey.

Asllani scored 19 times during a loan spell at SV Elversberg last term before making the move back to Hoffenheim, and it is understood that a number of clubs are keen on his signature.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Barcelona could face Premier League 'competition' for Asllani

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are among the English clubs to be linked with the 6ft 3in forward, who allegedly has a "written release clause" in his contract with Hoffenheim.

"Barcelona are monitoring Asllani, as the promising 23 y/o striker from Hoffenheim has a written release clause for next summer," German journalist Florian Plettenberg recently wrote on X.

"Barcelona have been informed. A move to a European top club is fully planned, and his future club are expected to compete in the Champions League."

Reports have suggested that his release clause is in the region of €25m (£22m), making him an affordable option during this summer's transfer window.