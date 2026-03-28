Spain vs. Egypt: Predicted La Roja XI for international friendly, including Lamine Yamal decision

By Matt Law | 28 Mar 2026 13:52 , Last updated: 28 Mar 2026 13:56

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is set to make a number of changes to his starting side for Tuesday's international friendly with Egypt.

La Roja will enter the contest off the back of a 3-0 victory over Serbia, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring twice, while Victor Munoz also registered on his debut for the national side.

Munoz, who has six goals and five assists for Osasuna this season, could now be rewarded with a spot in the starting side for the clash with Egypt.

Oyarzabal, Rodri and Pedri among those likely to drop out of the team on Tuesday.

Lamine Yamal could also be rested from the start despite the fact that the Barcelona superstar appears to have overcome the groin problem that caused him issues earlier this season.

Dani Olmo, Pablo Fornals, Ferran Torres and Martin Zubimendi could be introduced, while Dean Huijsen and Alejandro Grimaldo should also start at the back.

Borja Iglesias has been in strong form for Real Betis this season, scoring 15 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions, and there could be minutes for the striker considering that he was an unused substitute against Serbia.

Ander Barrenetxea is another who will be hoping to have the chance to make his mark.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Grimaldo; Fornals, Zubimendi; Munoz, Olmo, Fornals; F Torres