Spain vs. Serbia: Predicted XI for Luis de la Fuente's team in international friendly

By Matt Law | 25 Mar 2026 13:45 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 13:46

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is set to name a strong starting XI for Friday evening's international friendly with Serbia.

Lamine Yamal has had an outstanding campaign for Barcelona, scoring 21 goals and registering 16 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions, and the 18-year-old is set to be in the starting side for La Roja in this match.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres are also in line for spots in the final third of the field, while Rodri could be joined in midfield by Pedri and Martin Zubimendi.

Marcos Llorente has been in excellent form for Atletico Madrid of note, and he is expected to feature at right-back for Spain on Friday night.

Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Barrios, Gavi, Alvaro Morata and Nico Williams are notable absentees from the latest squad.

Unai Simon is Spain's number one goalkeeper and is set to keep hold of that position for the 2026 World Cup despite competition from the likes of David Raya and Joan Garcia.

Cristhian Mosquera, Ander Barrenetxea and Victor Munoz could all make their debuts for La Roja in the international friendly.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Llorente, Laporte, Huijsen, Cucurella; Rodri, Zubimendi, Pedri; Yamal, F Torres, Oyarzabal