Chelsea transfer news: Is Nathan Ake hinting at a potential Stamford Bridge return?

By Darren Plant | 31 Mar 2026 11:04

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has allegedly given a hint that a return to Chelsea in the summer is a possibility.

The Netherlands international is nearing the end of his sixth campaign at the Etihad Stadium, making a total of 172 appearances in all competitions.

However, injuries and Pep Guardiola sometimes preferring to use other players has led to speculation over the 31-year-old's future.

With 15 months remaining on his Man City contract, Ake will be in no rush to extend his terms at the club for the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, as per The Sun, Ake is seemingly giving consideration to life after Man City.

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Ake decision fuels transfer speculation

The report reveals that Ake has commenced plans to rebuild a house that is located near to Chelsea's training ground.

Having spent 2011 and 2017 contracted to the West Londoners, Ake is no stranger to life at the Blues.

Documents are said to reveal that Ake intends to move back into the house, giving every indication that he intends to return to London in the near future.

Prior to his move to the North-West, Ake also spent loan stints at Reading, Watford and Bournemouth, before moving to the latter on a permanent basis.

Each of those three clubs are based in the South of England and could hint that Ake likes that part of the country.

Nevertheless, there are a number of London-based clubs in the Premier League who would jump at the chance to sign Ake if Man City give the green light to a sale.

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Chelsea fans would love Ake signing

While injuries have impacted on his time at Man City, Ake still possesses the quality required to perform to a high standard in the Premier League.

From Chelsea's perspective, though, it is his experience and familiarity with the club that would benefit the current crop of players the most.

They are desperate for another leader in the dressing room, particularly when players such as Enzo Fernandez are hinting at moves away from the club.

The downside for Ake is that he would be viewed as the second-choice left-sided centre-back behind Levi Colwill and deputy to left-back Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea officials would also need to change their approach to the market, essentially admitting that their relentless targeting of youth players is flawed. Whether they are prepared to do that remains to be seen.