Real Madrid transfer news: After Nico Paz, another gem set for £7m return to the Bernabeu

By Axel Clody | 31 Mar 2026 09:39

Real Madrid are planning to bring back another former Castilla player in the next transfer window, and the return would cost Los Blancos just £7m.

Almost from the start of the season, a return for Nico Paz to Real Madrid has been in the pipeline. At the end of December, AS reported that the Merengues had already agreed an incoming deal for the next summer window, with the Argentine attacking midfielder continuing to shine at Como.

A return to the Bernabeu for around £7.7m represents excellent value for the Spanish giants, the 21-year-old is already valued at £55m by Transfermarkt. According to Cadena Ser, however, Paz will not be the only Madrid-developed talent heading back to the Spanish capital.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Real Madrid move to bring back Victor Munoz

Alongside Endrick, who is expected to return from his loan at Lyon, Cadena Ser reports that Victor Munoz is also set to return to Real Madrid next summer.

The 22-year-old Spanish left winger has enjoyed an impressive season at Osasuna, contributing six goals and five assists in 31 appearances. The second-placed La Liga side had sold him to their Spanish counterparts last summer for £4.3m while retaining 50% of the player's rights.

With Munoz having just earned his first senior Spain call-up during this international window, Real Madrid are now looking to bring him back, and it represents another shrewd piece of business.

© Imago / Ernest Kolodziej / Ball Raw Images

A buy-back designed to generate a profit?

Los Blancos held an £7m buy-back option and have decided to activate it, well below Munoz's £17m market value. According to Cadena Ser, the young winger will join his parent club's pre-season before a decision is made on his long-term future.

A sale could well be on the cards, as it would generate a healthy profit and Real Madrid's attacking department is already well stocked. It is worth noting that Munoz had already caught the eye of Barcelona, who had identified him as one of three younger and cheaper alternatives to Marcus Rashford alongside Andreas Schjelderup and Jan Virgili.