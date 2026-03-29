Vinicius Junior injury update: Real Madrid learn latest on Brazil star’s fitness after hamstring 'discomfort'

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Mar 2026 19:45

Vinicius Junior is expected to be available for Real Madrid's games against Mallorca and Bayern Munich despite injury fears, the latest report has claimed.

International breaks rarely come without a significant cost to top clubs - Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of numerous first-team players - and Spanish giants Real are no exception.

Winger Vinicius Junior started for Brazil against France on Thursday, though his side were beaten 2-1 despite boasting a man advantage from the 55th minute.

The Brazilian missed training on Friday, and there have been reports suggesting that he had discomfort in his hamstring.

Tiempo de Jueg claim that Vinicius Junior will be available for Real Madrid's La Liga game against Mallorca on April 4, and he should be ready to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals three days later.

© Imago / Andre Ricardo / Sports Press Photo

Can Vinicius Junior guide Real Madrid to Champions League?

The news that Vinicius Junior has avoided any serious setback will come as welcome relief to Los Blancos, who are aiming to win a 16th Champions League.

Real will face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, with the first leg to be played at home, and it will be important to take a first-leg lead into the second leg at Allianz Arena.

Bayern are arguably the best team in the world having scored 97 goals in 27 Bundesliga games, but the Spanish side boast an array of attacking talent too.

If the likes of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe lead the club past their German opponents, they will believe that they can get the better of other elite sides such as Paris Saint-Germain and win the Champions League.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Are international breaks a bad idea?

While many supporters often complain about international breaks, it is important that national teams have the opportunity to play and train together ahead of tournaments.

However, following news that eight England stars were sent home after the Three Lions played Uruguay on Friday, there are concerns about whether elite players are completely committed to their national teams.

It is impossible to verity the extent of those players' injuries, though it would also be understandable if they did not take international friendlies as seriously as club football when the business end of the season is fast approaching.